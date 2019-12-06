Tyla Staude made two 3-pointers and Taylor Marquart added five points as the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks burst out to a 15-1 lead to open the game.
Then Monroe came storming back, seized control and earned a 50-31 victory over the host Fort Atkinson Blackhawks in Badger South Conference play on Friday night.
Megan Benzschawel led Monroe with 13 points, seven of which came from the free-throw line. Grace Tostrud added 11 points, six of which came near the end of the first half as the Cheesemakers were making their push.
Staude finished with a team-high 11 points and Marquart had 10 points. Fort Atkinson outscored Monroe, 18-6, from 3-point range. Monroe outscored Fort, 11-3, from the free-throw line.
Fort Atkinson has now lost in 50 consecutive games in the Badger South. The Blackhawks will try against to break the streak on the road Tuesday against Milton. The game will tip off at 7:15 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle 41, Abundant Life 23
PALMYRA — Ally Czeshinski and Ally Frederick each scored 10 points for Palmyra-Eagle in its 41-23 victory over Abundant Life in a Trailways Conference girls basketball game on Friday night.
Czeshinski scored eight points in the second half and Frederick scored four points in the first half.
Hannah Steinbach added seven points to the Palmyra-Eagle cause. The Panthers had nine players score in the win.
Palmyra-Eagle will travel to Waunakee on Tuesday to take on Madison Country Day School at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.