MONONA — The Monona Grove Silver Eagles rode a balanced attack past the visiting Fort Atkinson Blackhawks in their 80-46 Badger South victory on Tuesday night.
Taylor Moreau scored 13 points and Avery Poole added 12 points. Ally Yundt scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half to tie Moreau for the Monona Grove lead. Four different Monona Grove players reached double figures and 10 players scored.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Tyla Staude and senior Anna Schoenike each scored 12 points to pace the Blackhawks. Staude scored all her points in the second half. Schoenike made 4 of her 7 free throws.
Fort Atkinson missed 12 free throws and only made two 3-pointers.
The Blackhawks will continue their season on the road Saturday against Madison Edgewood at 6 p.m.
Cambridge 73, Lodi 62
LODI — Four Cambridge Blue Jays scored in double figures as they earned a 73-62 victory on the road against Lodi in a non-conference girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Mayah Holzhueter scored 22 points and Ashlyn Jarlsberg added 19 to lead the Jays. Holzhueter made 8 of her 9 free throws and seven field goals. Jarlsberg connected on three 3-pointers.
Gracie Korth and Taylor Stenklyft each added 10 points for Cambridge. The Blue Jays had a 26-6 advantage from the free-throw line.
Cambridge will continue its season at home against Waterloo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills 71, Whitewater 54
WHITEWATER — Five L-Cat players finished in double digits as Lake Mills defeated Whitewater, 71-54, in a non-conference game Tuesday night in Whitewater.
The L-Cats were led by junior Jade Pitta and junior Vivian Guerrero, who tied for a team-high 16 points.
Sophomore McClain Mahone finished with 13 points and juniors Taylor Roughen and Hannah Lamke both ended with 11 points on the night.
Lamke connected on a game-high three 3-pointers.
Lake Mills built a 37-28 lead at the break, and continued to find success offensively with 34 points in the second half.
The Whippets were led by senior Abby Grosinske, who scored a game-high 18 points. Backcourt mate and junior Kacie Carollo finished with 13 points in the defeat.
Senior Cassidy Laue recorded 10 points, including two 3-pointers.
The loss moves Whitewater to 4-5 on the season. The Whippets are currently tied four fourth in the Rock Valley Conference standings at 4-3. The victory puts Lake Mills at 12-1 overall on the season. The L-Cats are 1-0 in the Capitol North standings.
Whitewater will host Jefferson in a Rock Valley game Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Lake Mills will play Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday on the road at 7:15 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 71, WHITEWATER 54
L-Cats 37 34 — 71
Whippets 28 26 — 54
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) — Roughen 4 2-2 11, Wagner 2 0-0 4, Pitta 6 2-2 16, Guerrero 6 4-5 16, Lamke 4 0-0 11, Mahone 6 1-1 13. Totals — 28 9-10 71.
Whitewater — Katzman 2 1-2 5, Skindingsrude 0 2-4 2, Grosinske 4 5-6 18, Carollo 6 1-2 13, Laue 4 0-0 10, Schumacher 3 0-0 6, Zimdars 1 0-0 2, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals — 21 9-14 54.
3-pointers — LM (Roughen, Pitta 2, Lamke 3) 6; WW (Grosinske, Laue 2) 3.
