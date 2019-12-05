EDGERTON — Ainsley Howard made five 3-pointers for the Jefferson Eagles as they earned a 53-36 victory over host Edgerton in Rock Valley Conference girls basketball on Thursday night.
Jefferson finished with seven 3-pointers overall, four of them came in the first half as the Eagles built a 27-17 lead at the break.
Junior guard Sophie Peterson scored 10 of her 12 points for Jefferson in the first half. Fellow junior Josie Peterson added 10 points for the Eagles (3-1, 2-1 RVC).
None of the Edgerton players scored in double figures. Sophomore Kate Fox Gunderson and freshman Sylvia Fox each scored six points to lead the Crimson Tide (1-4, 0-3).
Jefferson returns to action on the road against Beloit Turner on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 53, EDGERTON 36
Eagles 27 26 — 53
Crimson Tide 21 15 — 36
Jefferson (fg-ftm-pts) — 1-1-4, Messman 0-2-2, Howard 5-0-15, S. Peterson 5-1-12, Johnson 1-3-5, J. Peterson 5-0-10, Beck 2-1-5. Totals — 19 7-12 53.
Edgerton — Rebman 1-3-5, Danks 2-0-5, Fox Gundreson 1-3-6, Schuman 1-0-2, Fox 2-2-6, Rusch 0-4-4, Zeimet 2-1-5. Totals — 9 14-23 36.
3-pointers — J (Howard 5, S. Peterson, Madden) 7, E (Danks) 1. Total fouls — J 20, E 16.
Whitewater 38, Beloit Turner 35 (2OT)
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater girls basketball team defeated Beloit Turner in double overtime, 38-35, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday night in Whitewater.
The win moves the Whippets to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the Rock Valley standings.
Whitewater will host conference foe East Troy Tuesday night in Whitewater at 7:15 p.m.n
Wisconsin Heights 67, Johnson Creek 24
MAZOMANIE — Miranda Keith scored 14 points to lead the Wisconsin Heights Vanguards to a 67-24 victory against visiting Johnson Creek in non-conference prep girls basketball action on Thursday night.
Natalie Hering added 10 points for Wisconsin Heights (2-2) and each of the other 10 Vanguards in uniform scored.
Sophomore Lexi Swanson scored six points to lead Johnson Creek in scoring.
The Bluejays made 3 of their 15 free throws and didn’t make any 3-pointers.
Johnson Creek (1-3) will continue its season on the road Monday against Williams Bay at 7:15 p.m.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 67, JOHNSON CREEK 24
Bluejays 9 15 — 24
Vanguards 41 23 — 67
Johnson Creek (fg-ftm-pts) — Budig 2-1-5, Swanson 3-0-6, Constable 1-2-4, Jablonski 2-1-5, Joseph 2-0-4. Totals — 10 4-15 24.
Wisconsin Heights — Wood 1-0-2, Laznicka 1-0-2, Tesla 1-2-4, Duhr 3-0-6, King 4-0-8, Doherty 1-0-2, Adler 4-1-9, Keith 7-0-14, Handel 2-0-4, Hering 4-0-10, Schaefer 1-1-3, Mickelson 1-1-3. Totals — 29 3-8 67.
3-pointers — JC 0, WH (Hering) 2. Total fouls — JC 18, WH 13.
