CAMBRIDGE — Gracie Korth scored 19 points for the Cambridge Blue Jays as they earned a 52-37 victory over Waterloo on Thursday night in a Capitol South Conference girls basketball game.
It was the first game of the conference schedule for Cambridge (4-6, 1-0 Capitol South) and Waterloo (7-3, 0-1).
Olivia Williams scored 14 points and Mayah Holzhueter added 12 more for the Cambridge offense. The Blue Jays won despite missing half of their 16 free-throw attempts.
Cambridge is scheduled to continue its season at home against Black Hawk at 6 p.m. Saturday.
CAMBRIDGE 52, WATERLOO 37
Pirates 16 21 — 37
Bluejays 27 25 — 52
Waterloo (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schneider 1 1-4 3, Powers 2 3-4 8, Jaehnke 1 0-2 2, Asik 5 1-3 14, Mosher 3 2-3 8, Wolff 1 0-0 2 Totals 13 7-16 37
Cambridge — Jarlsberg 0 2-2 2, Korth 7 5-9 19, Holzhueter 5 1-2 12, Stenklift 1 0-2 2, Williams 6 1-1 14, Hommen 1 0-0 3 Totals 20 9-16 52
3-point goals — W (Powers 1, Asik 3), C (Holzhueter 1, Williams 1, Hommen 1)
Total fouls — W 13, C 18
Deerfield 57, Palmyra-Eagle 50
PALMYRA — Ally Czeshinski scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half to lead a Palmyra-Eagle surge that ultimately came up short.
The Deerfield Demons built a 14-point lead and the Panthers were able to cut it in half, but were defeated, 57-50, in a Trailways South girls basketball game on Thursday night.
Palmyra-Eagle trailed 30-16 at the break and never were able to overcome the deficit. Kyler Koutsky scored 14 points to complement Czeshinski’s game-high for Palmyra-Eagle (5-6, 4-1 Trailways South).
Freshman Steffie Siewart scored 17 points to lead Deerfield (8-3, 5-0) which claimed sole possession of first-place in the conference with the win.
Palmyra-Eagle will continue its season on the road against Johnson Creek on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD 57, PALMYRA-EAGLE 50
Demons 30 27 — 57
Panthers 16 34 — 50
Deerfield (fg ftm-fta pts) — Wenger 2 0-0 5, Eickhoff 2 1-6 5, Ezzell 2 2-7 6, Siewart 6 5-9 17, Brettlie 3 0-2 9, Haak 4 1-2 9, Mack 1 0-2 2, Rucks 2 0-0 4. Totals — 22 9-28 57.
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrick 2 1-2 5, Czeshinski 7 4-6 19, Steinbach 2 1-5 6, Martens 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 7 0-0 14, Kysely 0 2-2 2, Nettesheim 0 2-4 2. Totals — 19 10-19 50.
3-point goals — P-E (Czeshinski, Steinbach) 2, D (Wenger, Brettlie 3) 4. Total fouls — P-E 17, D 19.
Lakeside Lutheran 47, Columbus 43
COLUMBUS — The Lakeside Lutheran Warriors (7-2, 1-0) held Columbus (5-5, 0-1) to 17 points in the first half and didn’t let them break free as they earned a 47-43 victory in Capitol North play on Thursday night.
