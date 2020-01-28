JEFFERSON — Freshman Ayianna Johnson scored 14 points for the Jefferson Eagles in their 41-33 victory over visiting Edgerton in a Rock Valley Conference prep girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Johnson and the Eagles trailed, 22-20, at halftime before outscoring Edgerton by 10 points in the second half to secure the win. Abby Helmink scored all seven of her points in the second half to help lead the Jefferson surge.
“We talked about some adjustments to our 1-3-1 defense at halftime and went to a little man-to-man in the second half that slowed them down a little bit,” Jefferson coach Mark Peterson said. “They hit us a with a few hi-lows in the post when we were in man, so we went back to our 1-3-1 to finish the game and we were able to hold them to 11 in the second half, so I was proud of the effort.”
Kate Fox Johnson scored 8 of her 10 points in the first half to pace the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton and Jefferson combined to miss 26 free throws in the game.
The Eagles recognized their youth program throughout the night and both teams acknowledged the death of Jefferson sophomore Kaden Johnson, who died in a car crash on Friday night.
“Both teams wore blue pre-wrap headbands and our girls had blue in their shoelaces to honor Kaden,” Peterson said. Blue was Johnson’s favorite color and the color has been used as a tribute. “I think having the youth there and all their families, it definitely helps. It’s a difficult situation and everyone is handling it the best they can. Having all those smiling faces there and the girls signing posters afterward for them all, it was a good night.”
Jefferson will continue its season at home against Beloit Turner on Friday night. The game will tip at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 41, EDGERTON 33
Edgerton 22 11 — 33
Jefferson 20 21 — 41
Edgerton (fg ftm-fta pts) — Rebman 2 2-4 6, Cas. Danks 0 4-8 4, Fox Gunderson 3 4-6 10, Fox 3 0-0 7, Rusch 1 0-0 2, Rudtke 0 4-6 4. Totals — 9 14-26 33.
Jefferson — Madden 2 0-0 5, Messmann 1 1-2 3, Howard 1 2-2 4, S. Peterson 1 1-4 3, Helmink 2 3-4 7, Johnson 6 2-6 14, J. Peterson 2 1-6 5. Totals — 15 10-24 41.
3-point goals — E (Fox) 1, J (Madden) 1. Total fouls — J 21, E 16.
Cambridge 47, New Glarus 42
NEW GLARUS — Sophomore Mayah Holzhueter scored 13 points in each half for Cambridge as the Blue Jays hung on for a 47-42 victory over New Glarus in a Capitol South girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Holzhueter made 8 of her 10 free throws and nine field goals. Taylor Stenklyft made the only 3-pointer of the evening for Cambridge and finished with eight points.
Jaylynn Benson scored 19 points to pace New Glarus (8-6, 2-3) which has scored 53.4 points per game despite scoring 12 points in the first half Tuesday.
Cambridge (7-8, 3-2 Capitol South) will begin the second half of the Capitol South schedule on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Waterloo.
CAMBRIDGE 47, NEW GLARUS 42
Cambridge 22 25 — 47
New Glarus 12 30 — 42
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Korth 1 3-7 5, Holzhueter 9 8-10 26, Stenklyft 3 1-2 8, Williams 2 3-7 7, Bolger 0 1-4 1. Totals — 15 16-30 47.
New Glarus — L. Himmelmann 1 6-10 8, Halens 3 0-0 8, Benson 4 10-14 19, Marty 3 0-0 7.
3-point goals — C (Stenklyft) 1, NG (Klosterman-Havens) 1. Total fouls — C 11, NG 20.
Palmyra-Eagle 53, Madison Country Day 18
PALMYRA — Ally Fredrick scored 16 points and the Palmyra-Eagle defense put the clamps on Madison Country Day on its way to a 53-18 victory in Trailways South girls basketball on Tuesday night.
Fredrick was joined in double figures by Hannah Steinbach and Kyler Koutsky, who each scored 10 points.
The Prairiehawks (0-17, 0-8 Trailways South) had one player score eight points to lead the way.
Palmyra-Eagle (8-7, 7-1) will continue its season on the road at 7:15 p.m. Friday against Williams Bay.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 53, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 18
MCDS 6 12 — 18
Palmyra-Eagle 36 17 — 53
Madison Country Day (fg ftm-fta pts) — Whiffen 2 0-0 4, Donoso 4 0-2 8, Nall 2 0-0 5, Gerlach 0 0-2 0, Lanten 0 1-6 1. Totals — 8 1-10 18.
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrick 8 0-0 16, Czeshinski 3 1-4 7, Steinbach 3 1-2 10, Koutsky 5 0-0 10, Kysely 2 0-2 4, Ma. Nettesheim 2 1-2 5, Mo. Nettesheim 0 1-2 1. Totals — 23 4-12 53.
3-point goals — MCDS (Nall) 1, P-E (Steinbach) 3. Total fouls — MCDS 14, P-E 9.
Lake Mills 76, Lodi 55
LAKE MILLS — Julianna Wagner scored 22 points and Vivian Guerrero added 20 points as Lake Mills had everything working during a 76-55 victory over visiting Lodi in a Capitol South game on Tuesday night.
Wagner made two of team’s 10 3-pointers in the game. Taylor Roughen and Jade Pitta each connected three times from 3-point range. Roughen scored 11 points and Pitta added 13 for the L-Cats (16-1, 5-0 Capitol North).
Wagner scored 19 of her points in the first half when Lake Mills built a 49-30 advantage.
Lauryn Milne scored 18 points to lead Lodi (7-7, 2-2). Jaden Kolinski and Taylor Ripp each added 11 points.
Lake Mills will continue its season at Watertown Luther Prep on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 76, LODI 55
Lodi 30 25 — 55
Lake Mills 49 27 — 76
Lodi (fg ftm-fta pts) — Harrington 2 0-0 4, Milne 6 6-11 18, Kerr 1 0-0 3, Kolinski 4 0-0 11, Ripp 4 2-4 11, McNeill 1 1-3 3, Puls 1 0-0 2, Schneider 1 0-0 3. Totals — 20 9-18 55.
Lake Mills — Roughen 3 2-2 11, Wagner 7 6-6 22, Pitta 5 0-2 13, Guerrero 7 6-6 20, Mahone 1 0-0 3, Will 0 0-1 0, Vesperman 1 0-0 2, Wollin 2 0-2 5. Totals — 26 14-19 76.
3-point goals — Lod 6 (Kerr, Kolinski 3, Ripp, Schneider), LM 10 Roughen 3, Wagner 2, Pitta 3, Mahone, Wollin). Total fouls — Lod 19, LM 18.
Whitewater 55, Beloit Turner 50
BELOIT — A strong second half helped the Whippets earn a 55-50 victory over Beloit Turner on the road to get back to .500 in Rock Valley Conference play.
Whitewater (6-9, 6-6 RVC) trailed by three points at halftime but outscored the host Trojans (10-6, 6-6) 31-23 over the final 18 minutes.
Junior Kacie Carollo led the Whippets, scoring 13 of her game-high 24 points in the first half.
Presley Hasse hit all five of Turner’s 3-pointers on her way to 19 points.
Abby Grosinske added 12 for Whitewater, which plays at East Troy on Friday.
WHITEWATER 55, TURNER 50
Whitewater;24;31—55
Beloit Turner;27;23—50
Whitewater (55)—Ceranske 1-1-3, Skindingsrude 0-3-3, Grosinske 4-2-12, Carollo 8-6-24, Kilar 2-1-6, Laue 3-0-7. Totals: 18-13/22-55.
Turner (50)—Fitzgerald 6-0-12, Hasse 6-2-19, Windsor 1-0-2, Njoo 0-2-2, Tinder 4-5-13, Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 18-9/18-50.
3-point goals—W 6 (Grosinske 2, Carollo 2, Kilar, Laue), T 5 (Hasse 5). Total fouls—W 16, T 19.
Lakeside Lutheran 65, Poynette 43
LAKE MILLS — Seven players scored six or more points for the Warriors as Lakeside Lutheran defeated Poynette, 65-43, in a Capitol North Conference game Tuesday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Lauren Thiele led the Warriors were 12 points, while Morgan Slonaker added seven points in the win.
Lakeside Lutheran (8-7, 2-2) will host Columbus in a conference game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 65, POYNETTE 43
Pumas 23 20 — 43
Warriors 35 30 — 65
Poynette (fg ftm-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 1-2 5, Morter 5 0-0 11, Chadwick 1 0-0 3, Bruchs 3 2-4 10, Radewan 1 0-0 3, Small 0 2-2 2, Anderson 2 2-2 6, Berner 0 2-2 2, Ripp 1-2 1. Totals — 14 10-14 43.
Lakeside Lutheran — 3 0-0 7, M. Heckmann 2 0-1 6, Schuetz 2 1-3 5, Stuebs 1 0-0 3, Uecker 3 0-0 6, Thiele 6 0-0 12, Liddicoat 2 0-0 5, Neuberger 3 2-4 8, Riesen 0 1-2 1, Raymond 2 0-0 6, Murray 2 2-2 6. Totals — 26 6-12 65.
3-pointers — P (Morter, Chadwick, Bruchs 2, Radewan) 5; LL (Slonaker, M. Heckmann 2, Stuebs, Liddicoat, Raymond) 7. Total fouls — P 15, LL 15.
