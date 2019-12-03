BURLINGTON — Claire Beck scored a team-high 12 points as Jefferson defeated Burlington, 43-30, in a non-conference road game Tuesday night in Burlington.
Beck scored eight of her 12 points in the first half.
The Eagles (2-1, 1-1) had four other players with five or more points. Abby Helmink netted seven points, all coming in the second half. Josie Peterson also scored seven points, with six of her seven coming after the halftime break.
Ainsley Howard and Riley Madden recorded six and five points, respectively. Both made on 3-pointer in the victory.
Aidyn Messmann, Alivia Dearborn and Ayianna Johnson all cracked into the scoring sheet with two points.
Jefferson will take on Edgerton on the road Thursday with tipoff at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 43, BURLINGTON 30
Eagles 18 25 — 43
Demons 15 15 — 30
Jefferson (fg-ftm-pts) — Beck 6-0-12, Peterson 3-1-7, Helmink 2-3-7, Howard 2-1-6, Madden 2-0-5, Messmann 1-0-2, Dearborn 1-0-2, Johnson 1-0-2. Totals — 18-5-40
Burlington (fg-ft-pts) — Walby 2-2-6, Harris 2-0-5, Preusker 2-0-4, Anderson 2-0-4, Stoughton 2-0-4, Clapp 1-0-3, Teberg 1-0-2, Pirocanac 1-0-2. Totals — 13-2-30
3-pointers — J (Madden, Howard) 1, B (Harris, Clapp) 1. Totals fouls — J 9, B 14.
Lake Mills 83, Sauk Prairie 62
SAUK — Brooke Fair scored 17 points and Julianna Wagner added 16 for the Lake Mills L-Cats in their 83-62 victory over host Sauk Prairie in a non-conference prep girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Fair scored eight points in the first half and Wagner added 13 points in the second half.
“We did a good job of moving the basketball. After two or three reversals, we were getting easy looks,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska. “We turned them over and got some easy transition buckets. Our defensive effort was great in the second half. This year we’ve had six or seven players score in double figures already.”
Jade Pitta added 15 points for the Lake Mills cause.
The L-Cats will return to action on the road against Marshall on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
DeForest 68, Lakeside Lutheran 54
DeFOREST — The DeForest Norskies broke away for a 22-point halftime lead and Lakeside Lutheran was unable to overcome it in the second half as the Norskies earned a 68-54 victory in non-conference action on Tuesday night.
Lauren Thiele scored 10 points to lead the Warriors on offense. Claire Liddicoat and Julia Neuberger each added eight points.
Lakeside Lutheran continues its season on the road against Winnebago Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Edgerton 57, Cambridge 42
CAMBRIDGE — Kate Fox Gunderson scored 12 points in the second half for Edgerton as the Crimson Tide earned a 57-42 victory over host Cambridge in a non-conference girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Fox Gunderson made 5 of her 10 free throws and one 3-pointer.
Ashlyn Jarlsberg made two 3-pointers and two buckets to score 10 points for Cambridge. Olivia Williams also scored 10 points to tie with Jarlsberg for the team lead.
Gracie Korth and Mayah Holzhueter each added nine points with identical lines making three baskets and 3 of their 6 free-throw attempts.
Cambridge is off until Friday, December 13, when the Blue Jays (1-3) will host Poynette at 7:15 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle 46, Parkview 44
ORFORDVILLE — Juniors Ally Czeshinski and Ally Fredrick combined for 26 second-half points as the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team defeated Parkview, 46-44, in a Trailways South Conference opener Tuesday night in Orfordville.
Czeshinski scored a team-high 15 points in the win, with 13 coming in the second half. Fredrick scored all 13 of her points after halftime.
Fredrick connected on two shots from beyond the arc.
The Panthers (1-2, 1-0) trailed 22-16 at half, but a 30-point second half was enough to eclipse Parkview (1-2, 0-1).
Sophomore Kyler Koutsky scored six points for the Panthers, while sophomore Adrianna Dixon and senior Hannah Steinbach both recorded five points.
The Panthers will host ALCS/St. Ambrose Friday in Palmyra at 7:15 p.m.
MADISON — Maeya Bakke scored 16 points and Addy Schmiesing added 15 for Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in a 48-39 Trailways South win over Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.
Sophomore guard Lexi Swanson scored 13 points to lead Johnson Creek (1-2, 0-1 in conference). The Bluejays travel to play Wisconsin Heights on Thursday.
ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 48, JOHNSON CREEK 39
Bluejays 23 16 — 39
Prairie Hawks 16 32 — 48
Johnson Creek (fg-ft-pts) — Budig 1-2-4, Swanson 6-1-13, Constable 2 5-10 9, Berger 2-0-4, Jablonski 1-0-2, Joseph 3-1-7 Totals 15 9-19 39
Abundant Life — Ganser 4-0-9, Maeya Bakke 6-1-16, Okas 2-2-6, Mara Bakke 1-0-2, Schmiesing 7-1-15 Totals 20 4-11 48
3-pointers — AL (Ganser, Maeya Bakke 3) 4. Total fouls — JC 13, AL 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.