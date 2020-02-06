CLINTON — Jefferson held the Clinton girls basketball team to two field goals in the first half and the Eagles held on for a 36-30 victory in Rock Valley Conference action on Thursday despite getting outscored in the second half.
Junior Ainsley Howard scored 7 of her team-high 14 points in the first half. She made 5 of her 7 free throws in the second half. Junior Claire Beck added eight points for Jefferson (8-9, 7-7 RVC).
Sophomore Elli Teubert scored 12 points to lead Clinton (13-5, 10-4).
Jefferson (8-9, 7-7) will host Big Foot in a Rock Valley game Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 36, CLINTON 30
Jefferson 19 17 — 36
Clinton 9 21 — 30
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 1 0-0 2, Messmann 0 1-2 1, Howard 4 4-6 14, S. Peterson 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 2, J. Peterson 3 0-4 6, Beck 3 1-1 8. Totals — 13 7-13 36.
Clinton — Teubert 3 6-9 12, Kalk 1 3-4 6, Welte 2 0-0 4, Roehl 4 0-1 8. Totals — 10 9-14 30.
3-point goals — J (Howard, S. Peterson, Beck) 3, C (Kalk) 1. Total fouls — J 17, C 19.{span class=”print_trim”}
Deerfield xx, Johnson Creek xx
JOHNSON CREEK —
The Bluejays (2-16, 1-8) will continue Trailways South Conference play with an away game against Madison Country Day Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
DEERFIELD xx, JOHNSON CREEK xx
Demons xx xx — xx
Bluejays xx xx — xx
Deerfield (fg ftm-fta pts) —
Johnson Creek —
3-point goals —
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.