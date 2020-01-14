JEFFERSON — Freshman Ayianna Johnson scored 9 of her 17 points in the first half for the Jefferson Eagles as they got out to a big lead before earning a 64-31 victory over visiting East Troy in a Rock Valley Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Jefferson (5-5, 4-5 RVC) got out to a 30-8 lead at halftime over East Troy (0-10, 0-9).
Riley Madden made all three of Jefferson’s 3-pointers. Junior guard Ainsley Howard was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line and finished with seven points. Johnson made one of her five free throws but made eight field goals.
Freshman Julia Aleckson scored 10 points to lead East Troy in scoring.
Jefferson will continue its season at home against McFarland on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 64, EAST TROY 31
Trojans 8 23 — 31
Eagles 30 34 — 64
East Troy (fg ftm-fta pts) — Pluess 1 2-5 4, Scurek 3 0-1 6, Donnean 1 4-6 6, Aleckson 4 0-0 10, Verbeten 1 1-2 3, Golabowski 0 2-2 2. Totals — 10 9-16 31.
Jefferson — Madden 3 0-0 9, Messmann 2 1-3 5, Howard 2 3-4 7, S. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dearborn 1 0-0 2, Helmink 2 2-4 6, Johnson 8 1-5 17, J. Peterson 5 0-2 10, Beck 2 0-0 4, Kubicek 1 0-2 2. Totals — 27 7-20 64.
3-point goals — ET (Aleckson) 2, J (Madden) 3. Total fouls — ET 15, J 16.
Lake Mills 59, Lakeside Lutheran 48
LAKE MILLS — Sophomore McClaine Mahone made four 3-pointers in the second half to ensure the Lake Mills L-Cats would earn a 59-48 victory over host Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Those four 3-pointers were Mahone’s only baskets of the night. The L-Cats outscored Lakeside, 27-9, from 3-point range.
Mahone and junior point guard Julianna Wagner tied for the game-lead with 12 points each.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Lauren Thiele also turned in a dozen points. Thiele scored eight points in the second half for the Warriors, who trailed 30-23 at the break. Maya Heckmann scored nine points and Kaylee Raymond added eight to balance the Lakeside scoring.
Lake Mills, which entered the game tied with Wrightstown for the third spot in the Associated Press Division 3 poll, improved its record to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Capitol North. Lakeside (7-3, 1-1 Capitol North) had won five straight games.
The L-Cats will continue their season at home Friday against Columbus. Lakeside will return to action on the road against Lodi on Friday. Both games are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 59,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 48
L-Cats 29 30 — 59
Warriors 23 25 — 48
Lake Mills (fg ftm-fta pts) — Roughen 2 2-2 6, Wagner 3 5-6 12, Pitta 4 0-0 10, Guerrero 4 1-2 9, Lamke 4 0-0 10, Mahone 4 0-0 12. Totals — 21 8-10 59.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 2 0-0 4, M. Heckmann 3 2-2 9, Schuetz 2 1-3 5, Thiele 6 0-1 12, Liddicoat 1 0-0 2, Neuberger 1 0-0 2, Riesen 2 2-2 6, Raymond 3 0-0 8. Totals — 20 5-8 48.
Cambridge 42, Wisconsin Heights 39
MAZOMANIE — Olivia Williams scored 16 points and Gracie Korth added 12 as the Cambridge Blue Jays earned a 42-39 victory over host Wisconsin Heights in a Capitol South girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Williams made a pair of 3-pointers in the first half and scored 10 of her team-high points in the first 18 minutes.
The Blue Jays won the close game despite getting outscored, 13-7, from the free-throw line.
Cambridge will continue its season at home against Belleville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle 54, Johnson Creek 43
JOHNSON CREEK — Junior Ally Czeshinski scored 13 points and Ally Fredrick added 12 for the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers as they earned a 54-43 victory over Johnson Creek in a Trailways South girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Czeshinski scored seven of his 13 points in the first half.
Johnson Creek guard Lexi Swanson scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the first half.
The Bluejays (2-11, 1-5 Trailways South) trailed 27-26 at the break and Palmyra-Eagle (6-6, 5-1) pulled away in the second half.
Johnson Creek will continue its season at home against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Palmyra-Eagle returns home to host Orfordville Parkview on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 54,
JOHNSON CREEK 43
Panthers 27 27 — 54
Bluejays 26 17 — 43
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 6 0-0 12, Dixon 0 0-2 0, Czeshinski 5 3-8 13, Steinbach 2 6-9 11, Koutsky 4 0-2 9, Kysely 3 1-2 7, Nettesheim 1 0-0 2. Totals — 21 10-23 54.
Johnson Creek — Budig 2 1-2 5, Swanson 9 2-5 20, Constable 3 0-4 6, Rue 1 0-0 2, Jablonski 0 2-4 2, Joseph 4 0-0 8. Totals — 19 5-15 43.
3-point goals — P-E (Steinbach, Koutsky) 2, JC 0. Total fouls — P-E 11, JC 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.