EAST TROY — Freshman Ayianna Johnson scored 15 first-half points to lead the Jefferson girls basketball team to a 52-43 Rock Valley and regular season finale Thursday night in East Troy.
Johnson finished with a game-high 19 points for the Eagles.
Jefferson led 27-24 at halftime, and surrendered just 19 points in the second half.
Juniors Ainsley Howard and Josie Peterson both added eight points in the win.
Jefferson (11-11, 9-9) will host rival Fort Atkinson in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 52, EAST TROY 43
Jefferson 27 25 — 52
East Troy 24 19 — 43
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 1 3-4 6, Messmann 2 0-1 2, Howard 2 3-5 8, Helmink 2 2-2 6, Johnson 8 3-3 19, J. Peterson 3 2-4 8, Beck 1 1-2 3. Totals — 19 14-21 52.
East Troy — Pluess 2 0-0 4, Aleckson 3 0-0 7, Lindow 1 0-0 2, Scurek 3 0-3 6, Nelson 4 0-1 11, Donegal 2 0-0 2, Aleckson 1 0-0 3, Golabowski 2 3-4 8. Totals — 18 3-9 43.
3-point goals — J (Madden, Howard,) 2; ET (Aleckson, Nelson 3, Aleckson, Golabowski). Total fouls — J 16, ET 19.
Lodi 58, Lake Mills 49
LODI — Brackets are set. A school wins record has been reached. A conference title already is theirs.
But it’s still a big upset.
Lauren Milne scored 19 points as Lodi held visiting Lake Mills to 11 first-half points and earned a 58-49 victory in Capitol North girls basketball on Thursday.
Junior guard Julianna Wagner, the reigning Capitol North Player of the Year, was held to four second-half points. Wagner committed four fouls in the game.
Taylor Roughen scored 17 points and McClain Mahone added 10 points, but the second-ranked L-Cats (20-2, 9-1 Capitol North) couldn’t overcome the slow start against Lodi (13-8, 7-3).
Lake Mills has a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will host on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. the winner of a game between Carmen Northwest and University of School of Milwaukee, which will be played on Tuesday.
LODI 58, LAKE MILLS 49
Lake Mills 11 38 — 49
Lodi 21 37 — 58
Lake Mills (fg ftm-fta pts) — Roughen 5 5-6 17, Wagner 1 1-2 4, Pitta 2 1-2 5, Lamke 1 3-7 6, Mahone 4 1-2 10, Wollin 1 4-4 7. Totals — 14 15-23 49
Lodi — Milne 5 8-12 19, Harrington 7 2-4 17, Kolinski 3 1-2 7, Ripp 2 2-8 6, McNeill 1 2-3 4, Puls 2 1-5 5. Totals — 20 16-34 58.
3-point goals — LM 6 (Roughen 2, Wagner, Lamke, Mahone, Wollin), Lod 2 (Milne, Harrington). Total fouls — LM 16, Lod 18.
Clinton 63, Whitewater 50
WHITEWATER — Junior Kacie Carollo scored 22 points, but the Whitewater girls basketball team was defeated by Clinton, 63-50, in a Rock Valley and regular season finale Thursday night at Whitewater High School.
Carollo hit three 3-pointers on her way to her game-high 22 points. Senior Cassidy Laue added 12 points for the Whippets.
Whitewater trailed 37-32 at halftime, but managed just 18 second-half points.
The Whippets (12-9, 11-6) will host Big Foot or East Troy in a WIAA Division 2 regional Friday, Feb. 28, in Whitewater at 7 p.m.
CLINTON 63, WHITEWATER 50
Clinton 37 26 — 63
Whitewater 32 18 — 50
Clinton (fg ftm-fta pts) — E. Teubert 3 0-0 9, F. Teubert 3 0-0 6, Kalk 7 2-2 18, Beaumont 2 0-0 4, Nortier 2 2-2 6, Welte 1 1-3 3, Roehl 7 3-7 17. Totals — 25 8-14 63.
Whitewater — Grosinske 4 1-2 9, Carollo 7 1-2 22, Laue 4 2-3 12, Zimdars 3 0-2 6, Linos 0 1-2 1. Totals — 18 9-14 50.
3-point goals — C (E. Teubert 3, Kalk 2) 5; WW (Carollo 3, Laue 2) 5. Total fouls — C 13, WW 14.
New Glarus 69, Cambridge 66 (OT)
Despite having three girls scoring 15 points, the Cambridge girls basketball team was defeated in overtime by New Glarus, 69-66, in a Capitol South Conference finale Thursday night at Cambridge High School.
Ashlynn Jarlsberg, Gracie Korth and Olivia Williams all collected 15 points for the Blue Jays in their defeat.
Jarlsberg hit four 3-pointers.
Cambridge trailed 29-21 at halftime, but rallied with 36 points in the second half to send the game to overtime.
Mayah Holzhueter also added 13 points. New Glarus’ Jayln Benson scored a game-high 33 points.
Cambridge will host Black Hawk in a regular season finale Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Blue Jays (10-11, 5-5) will host either Markesan or Parkview in a WIAA Division 4 Friday, Feb. 28, in Cambridge.
NEW GLARUS 69, CAMBRIDGE 66,
New Glarus 29 28 (12) — 69
Cambridge 21 36 (9) — 66
New Glarus (fg ftm-fta pts) — Watrud 1 0-0 2, Himmelmann 5 2-3 12, Klosterman-Havens 3 0-0 8, Benson 10 8-9 33, Noil 1 6-6 8, Marty 1 0-0 3, Thompson 1 0-0 3. Totals — 22 16-18 69.
Cambridge — Jarlsberg 5 1-2 15, Korth 5 5-9 15, Holzhueter 3 7-10 13, Williams 5 4-6 15, Bolger 1 0-0 2, Hommen 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 13-29 66.
3-point goals — NG (Klostermann-Havens 2, Benson 2, Marty, Thompson) 6; C (Jarlsberg 4, Williams) 5. Total fouls — NG 23, C 16.
Lakeside Lutheran 30, Poynette 24
POYNETTE — Lauren Thiele scored 12 points to lead Lakeside Lutheran to a 30-24 victory over host Poynette in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Thursday.
Thiele — who hails from Arlington, a township in Poynette School District — made five baskets and two free throws. Mia Murray added eight points for Lakeside (12-10, 5-5 Capitol North).
Jessica Bruchs scored eight points to lead the Pumas (8-14, 2-8).
Lakeside plays against Golda Meir on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 30, POYNETTE 24
Lakeside Lutheran 12 18 — 30
Poynette 12 12 — 24
Lakeside (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schuetz 1 3-7 5, Thiele 5 2-2 12, Liddicoat 1 0-0 2, Neuberger 1 0-0 2, Riesen 0 1-2 1, Murray 3 2-2 8. Totals — 11 8-13 30.
Poynette — Reddeman 2 0-2 4, Morter 1 0-0 2, Chadwick 1 0-0 3, Bruchs 2 3-4 8, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Walter 2 1-2 5. Totals — 9 4-8 24.
3-point goals — LL 0, P 2 (Chadwick, Bruchs. Total fouls — LL 12, Poy 10.
