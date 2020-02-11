COLUMBUS — Junior center Vivian Guerrero scored 14 points to lead Lake Mills in scoring as the L-Cats earned a 48-37 victory over host Columbus and a share of the Capitol North girls basketball crown for the second year in a row.
“We jumped out to a 17-3 lead. Julianna Wagner got poked in the eye on a no call early in the game and didn’t play the rest of the game,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “That kind of changed the momentum of the game a little bit. We had 16 turnovers, we had been doing a good job of taking care of the ball and didn’t do that tonight. Missed some open layups and 3s. Happy to get a win on the road, but we have to play better.”
The L-Cats won the conference title for the first time in school history last year and are the No. 2 team in the Associated Press Division 3 poll.
“We were happy with that, one of our goals is to win (conference) outright,” Siska said. “We have Poynette coming in on Friday, a big game for us. We can break the wins record for the girls basketball program and clinch conference by ourselves. The message tonight was more about getting better the next two days at practice and having to play better moving forward.
“Mahone started the game off with a 3, we forced turnovers and hit a few layups,” Siska added of the early surge. “We played really well on the defensive end. The effort was there tonight, we have to be more locked in for 36 minutes on defense and can’t take possessions or seconds off.”
Guerrero scored seven of her points in the first half for Lake Mills (19-1, 8-0 Capitol North). The L-Cats have won eight straight.
Junior Ashley Olson scored nine points to lead Columbus (6-14, 0-8) in scoring.
Junior guard Taylor Roughen scored 11 points and junior forward Jade Pitta added 10 points to bolster the L-Cats offense, which averages 61.3 points per game.
Lake Mills will host Poynette (8-12, 2-6) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 48, COLUMBUS 37
Lake Mills 25 23 — 48
Columbus 11 26 — 37
Lake Mills (fg ftm-fta pts) — Roughen 4 0-1 11, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Pitta 4 2-2 10, Guerrero 6 2-4 14, Lamke 1 0-0 3, Mahone 3 0-0 7, Wollin 0 1-4 1. Totals — 19 5-11 48.
Columbus — Link 2 2-4 8, Ash. Olson 4 0-0 9, Ab. Olson 1 0-0 2, Ekern 1 0-0 2, M. Kahl 2 1-2 6, Thielen 0 2-2 2, Zittel 0 2-4 2, Boettcher 0 2-2 2, Paulson 1 0-0 2, Dornhaus 1 0-1 1. Totals — 12 9-15 37.
3-point goals — LM 5 Roughen 3, Lamke, Mahone), C 4 (Link 2, Ash. Olson, M. Kahl). Total fouls — LM 14, C 18.
Jefferson 56, Big Foot 46
JEFFERSON — Junior Ainsley Howard made nine free throws and three 3-pointers as Jefferson earned a 56-46 victory against visiting Walworth Big Foot in a Rock Valley girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Howard made all three 3-pointers in the second half after Riley Madden made a pair of 3s in the first half. Howard finished with 22 points and Madden had eight.
Howard scored 22 points in a mid-January game against McFarland and her season-high last year was 21 points.
Lydia Larson made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Big Foot (7-12, 6-9).
Jefferson (9-9, 8-7 RVC) will continue its season on the road against Evansville on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 56, BIG FOOT 46
Big Foot 27 19 — 46
Jefferson 23 33 — 56
Big Foot (fg ftm-fta pts) — Peterson 2 0-0 4, Courier 2 7-9 12, Vandebogert 2 0-1 4, V. Larson 0 1-2 1, L. Larson 6 2-2 19, Tracy 2 0-0 6. Totals — 14 10-15 46.
Jefferson — Madden 2 2-2 8, Howard 5 9-10 22, S. Peterson 0 0-1 0, Helmink 0 3-4 3, Johnson 5 1-1 11, J. Peterson 3 0-6 6, Beck 1 4-8 6. Totals — 16 19-32 56.
3-point goals — BF 8 (Courier, L. Larson 5, Tracy 2), J 5 (Madden 2, Howard 3). Total fouls — BF 19, J 16.
Whitewater 52, Brodhead 48
BRODHEAD — Abby Grosinske scored 21 points to lead the visiting Whippets to a 52-48 victory over host Brodhead and sole possession of third place in the RVC.
Grosinske had four 3-pointers for Whitewater (9-9, 9-6 RVC), which led 20-12 at half. Kacie Carollo added 12 points and Alyssa Schumacher 10 for the Whippets. Kiarra Moe scored 17 to lead the Cardinals (12-7, 8-7).
Whitewater will continue its season at home against Edgerton on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
WHITEWATER 52, BRODHEAD 48
Whitewater 20 32 — 52
Brodhead 12 33 — 45
Whitewater (fg-ftm-pts) — Grosinske 6-5-21, Carollo 5-0-12, Laue 2-3-7, Schumacher 2-6-10, Juoni 1-0-2. Totals: 16-14-52.
Brodhead — Purdue 1-3-5, Olvier 2-2-6, Steinmann 1-0-3, Kammerer 0-2-2, Moe 6-2-17, Dix 4-4-12. Totals: 14-13-45.
3-point goals — W 6 (Grosinske 4, Carollo 2), B 4 (Moe 3, Steinmann). Free throws missed — W 6, B 4. Total fouls — W 17, B 16. Fouled out — Carollo, Purdue.
Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 51
LAKE MILLS — Senior forward Lauren Thiele scored 14 points to lead four Lakeside Lutheran players in double-figures as the Warriors earned a 68-51 Capitol North girls basketball victory over visiting Lodi on Tuesday.
Lakeside (11-8, 4-3 Capitol North) moved within a half game of Luther Prep (12-6, 5-3) in the conference standings ahead of the team’s game at Lakeside on Friday.
Junior guard Olyvia Uecker produced 12 points, junior guard Morgan Slonaker had 11 and junior guard Mia Murray totaled 10 for the Warriors, who led 33-25 at halftime.
Lodi’s Lauryn Milne had a game-high 21. Lakeside’s game with Luther Prep is at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68, LODI 51
Lodi 25 26 — 51
Lakeside Lutheran 33 25 -— 68
Lodi (fg fta-ftm pts) — Milne 6 7-8 21, Kolinski 3 5-7 12, Walzer 2 2-2 7, McNeill 1 1-2 3, Puls 3 1-2 8. Totals 15 16-21 51. Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 3 5-6 11, Gnabasik 0 2-4 2, M. Heckmann 2 0-0 5, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Uecker 4 3-4 12, Thiele 7 0-0 14, Neuberger 2 0-0 4, Raymond 3 0-0 8, Murray 4 0-3 10. Totals 26 10-19 68. 3-point goals — LO (Milne 2, Kolinski, Walzer, Puls) 5; LL (Raymond 2, Murray 2, M. Heckmann, Uecker) 6. Total fouls — LO 19, LL 18.
Belleville 60, Cambridge 50
BELLEVILLE — Gracie Korth made 10 buckets and scored 21 points for Cambridge, but was the only player in double figures as the Blue Jays were defeated, 60-50, by Belleville in a Capitol South girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Mary Hommen made three 3-pointers off the bench for Cambridge and Mayah Holzhueter scored six of her eight points in the first half.
Cambridge (9-9, 5-3 Capitol South) continues its season on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m. against first-place Marshall (14-4, 7-0).
BELLEVILLE 60, CAMBRIDGE 50
Cambridge 18 32 — 50
Belleville 33 27 — 60
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Jarlsberg 2 0-0 6, Korth 10 1-3 21, Holzhueter 2 4-6 8, Stenklyft 1 1-2 4, Williams 1 0-0 2, Hommen 3 0-1 9. Totals — 19 6-14 50.
Belleville — Shrader 4 2-2 12, Kittleson 2 1-4 5, Stampfl 7 3-4 17, Grady 3 0-0 6, Foley 7 4-4 18, Smith 1 0-0 Totals — 24 0-14 60.
3-point goals — C 6 (Jarlsberg 2, Stenklyft, Hommen 3), B 2 (Shrader). Total fouls — C 17, B 14.
Johnson Creek 39, Madison Country Day 22
WAUNAKEE — Lexi Swanson had 18 points and 18 rebounds for Johnson Creek as it earned a 38-22 victory over host Madison Country Day School on Tuesday night.
Swanson scored 10 points in the first half. Johnson Creek (3-17, 2-9) will continue its season on the road against Palmyra-Eagle on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 39, COUNTRY DAY 22
Johnson Creek 19 20 — 39
Country Day 12 10 — 22
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Avalos 1 0-0 2, Budig 2 0-0 5, Swanson 7 4-8 18, Constable 2 1-10 5, Berger 0 1-2 1, Jablonski 0 2-5 2, Joseph 2 1-2 5. Totals — 14 9-27 39 Country Day — Whiffen 2 0-0 4, Hernandez-White 1 0-0 2, Donoso 1 3-4 5, Nall 2 1-2 5, Gerlach 0 1-3 1, Lauten 2 0-0 5. Totals — 8 5-8 22
3-point goals — JC (Budig), MCD (Lauten). Total fouls — JC 20, MCD 20
