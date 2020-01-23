BRODHEAD — Sophomore Kiarra Moe poured in 18 points for the Brodhead Cardinals as they earned a 62-46 victory over visiting Jefferson in a Rock Valley Conference girls basketball game on Thursday.
Moe made all six of her free throws and scored 12 points in the first half as the Cardinals (11-4, 7-4) built a 29-20 halftime lead.
Junior Ainsley Howard scored 12 points and Sophie Peterson added 11 points for Jefferson (6-7, 5-6).
Jefferson will continue its season Tuesday at home against Edgerton. The game will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Evansville 52, Whitewater 50
WHITEWATER — Kacie Carollo scored a game-high 26 points, but the Whitewater girls basketball team was defeated by Evansville, 52-50, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday in Whitewater.
Carollo made four 3-pointers on the night for the Whippets. Cassidy Laue also broke double digits for Whitewater with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers
Evansville (11-4, 10-1 RVC) built a 28-24 lead over Whitewater (5-9, 5-6) at halftime.
Whitewater will take on Beloit Turner in a Rock Valley road game Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 52, WHITEWATER 50
Blue Devils 28 24 — 52
Whippets 24 26 — 50
Evansville (fg ftm-fta pts) — Rhinehart 2 2-4 6, Tofte 4 0-0 10, Acker 1 0-0 3, Eftemoff 7 2-2 16, Banks 5 7-8 17. Totals — 19 11-14 52.
Whitewater — Grosinske 2 2-2 6, Carollo 10 2-2 26, Laue 4 0-2 10, Zimdars 1 1-2 3, Juoni 0 1-2 1, Linos 2 0-0 4. Totals — 19 6-10 50.
3-pointers — E (Tofte 2, Acker) 3; WW (Carollo 4, Laue 2) 6.
Marshall 43, Cambridge 31
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge girls basketball team was defeated by Marshall, 43-31, in a Capitol South Conference game Thursday night at Cambridge High School.
Cambridge (6-8, 2-2) and Marshall (11-4, 4-0) were tied at 19-19 at halftime, but the No. 7th-ranked Cardinals held the Blue Jays to just 12-second half points.
Mayah Holzhueter finished with a team-high nine points for Cambridge.
The Blue Jays will take on New Glarus in a road game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 43, CAMBRIDGE 31
Cardinals 19 24 — 43
Blue Jays 19 12 — 31
Marshall (fg ftm-fta pts) — Lutz 6 6-7 18, Andrews 3 1-2 7, Rain 1 0-0 2, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 5 3-4 13. Totals — 16 10-13 43.
Cambridge — Downing 0 2-2 2, Korth 2 2-4 6, Holzhueter 4 0-1 9, Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 4-7 8, Bolger 2 0-0 4. Totals — 11 8-14 31.
3-pointers — M (Weisensel) 1; C (Holzhueter) 1. Total fouls — M 14, C 14.
Palmyra-Eagle 48, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 45
MADISON — Ally Fredrick and Ally Czeshinski both scored 20 points as the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team defeated, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, 48-45, in a Trailways South Conference game Thursday night in Madison.
Czeshinski scored 13 points in the second half, while Fredrick collected 12 points after halftime.
The two teams were tied 15-15, at the break, but both offenses started to find their groove in the second with each offense scoring 30-points plus.
Palmyra-Eagle will host Madison Country Day in conference play Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 48, AL/ST. AMBROSE 45
Panthers 15 33 — 48
AL/SA 15 30 — 45
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 8 2-2 20, Czeshinski 9 1-3 20, Steinbach 2 1-2 5, Koutsky 0 1-3 1, Nettesheim 1 0-0 2. Totals — 20 5-11 48.
AL/St. Ambrose — Maya Bakke 5 0-0 11, Okas 0 2-2 2, Mara Bakke 4 2-5 10, Schmiesing 6 6-10 18, Iwuagwu 2 0-0 4. Totals — 17 10-19 45.
3-pointers — PE (Fredrick 2, Czeshinski) 3; ALSA (Maya Bakke) 1. Total fouls — PE 18, ALSA 24.
Lake Mills 59, Poynette 40
POYNETTE — Julianna Wagner and Hannah Lamke each scored 12 points for the Lake Mills L-Cats in their 59-40 victory over Poynette in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Thursday night.
Wagner scored eight points in the first half and Lamke made four 3-pointers — two in the first half. Junior guard Jade Pitta scored 7 of her 10 points in the first half as the L-Cats (15-1, 4-0 Capitol North).
Pitta and Wagner each made two of the L-Cats’ 10 3-pointers.
Molly Anderson made three 3-pointers for Poynette and finished with a team-high 11 points and Jess Bruchs added eight points, all of which came in the first half.
Lake Mills continues its season at home against Lodi on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 59, POYNETTE 40
L-Cats 30 29 — 59
Pumas 25 15 — 40
Lake Mills (fg ftm-fta pts) — Roughen 1 2-2 5, Wagner 4 2-4 12, 4 0-0 10, Guerrero 3 3-4 9, Lamke 4 0-2 12, Vesperman 2 0-0 4, Wollin 3 0-0 7. Totals — 21 7-12 59.
Poynette — Reddeman 3 1-1 7, Chadwick 1 0-0 2, Bruchs 1 6-6 8, Radewan 1 0-0 3, Anderson 4 0-0 11, Berner 1 0-0 2, Walters 2 2-2 7. Totals — 13 9-10 40.
3-point goals — LM (Roughen, Wagner 2, Pitta 2, Lamke 4, Wollin) 10, P (Radewan, Anderson 3, Walters) 5. Total fouls — LM 12, P 12.
