HARTLAND — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team held an 18-point halftime lead en route to a 64-29 non-conference victory over host Lake Country Lutheran on Tuesday.
The Warriors (4-2) were 20-for-26 at the free throw line and gave up 11 first-half points.
Lakeside had 12 players register points, including nine from both junior forward Mia Murray and senior forward Lauren Thiele.
“The girls really played hard tonight, thought we shared the ball and rebounded well,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. “We defended the 3-point line well against a team that seems to give everyone the green light to shoot. Thought it was key we got to the free throw line.”
Junior guard Morgan Slonaker added seven and four players scored six.
The Warriors play Martin Luther in the Lake Mills Holiday Classic on Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at Lake Mills High School.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64,
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 29
Warriors 29 35 — 64
Lightning 11 18 — 29
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-pts) - Slonaker 1-5-7, Gnabasik 1-1-4, M. Heckmann 2-0-6, Schuetz 0-3-3, Stuebs 1-1-3, Uecker 1-1-3, Thiele 4-1-9, Liddicoat 0-6-6, Neuberger 3-0-6, Riesen 3-0-6, Raymond 1-0-2, Murray 3-2-9. Totals 20 20-26 64.
Lake Country Lutheran — Mueller 1-0-2, Benes 6-1-14, Adler 1-0-3, Brophy 2-0-5, Reimer 1-0-2, Stelter 1-1-3. Totals 12 2-7 29.
3-point goals — LL, M. Heckmann 2, Gnabasik 1, Murray 1; LCL, Benes 1, Adler 1, Brophy 1. Total fouls — LL 6, LCL 19.
Whitewater 70, Monona Grove 47
MONONA — Abby Grosinske scored 20 points for the Whitewater Whippets in their 70-47 loss to Monona Grove in a non-conference prep girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Grosinske made a pair of 3-pointers and 4 of her 5 free throws.
Monona Grove got double-figure contributions from three players.
Whitewater will continue its season at home against Brodhead on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle 59, Heritage 54
PALMYRA — Juniors Ally Fredrick and Ally Czeshinski both scored over 20 points as the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team defeated Heritage Christian, 59-54, in a non-conference game Tuesday night in Palmyra.
Fredrick finished with a game-high 24 points, while Czeshinski scored 20 points for the Panthers.
The Panthers trailed 30-23 at half, but outscored Heritage Christian, 36-24, in the second.Fredrick scored double digits points in both halves, with 11 in the first and 13 more after halftime. She went a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.
Czeshinski did most of her damage in the second half, scoring 15 of her 20 after the break.
Kyler Koutsky and Josie Kysely almost broke double digits with eight and seven points, respectively.
Palmyra-Eagle will take on New Glarus on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m.
