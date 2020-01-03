Oregon had three players in double figures as it coasted to a 79-46 victory against host Fort Atkinson in a Badger South girls basketball game Friday night.
Oregon senior Liz Uhl scored a team-high 19 points and Kaitlyn Schrimpf added 18 points to lead the Panthers.
Fort Atkinson post Anna Schoenike scored a game-high 23 points. The senior scored 10 of the team's 23 first-half points. The Blackhawks trailed 38-23 at the break.
Fort Atkinson will travel to Monona Grove for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Whitewater 50, Edgerton 48
EDGERTON — Edgerton got a steal and a shot from the elbow in the final seconds but it rolled out, and visiting Whitewater came away with a 50-48 victory in a Rock Valley Conference girls game on Friday night.
The game was close throughout.
Karie Carollo led the Whippets with 14 points. Brianna Zimdars added 12.
Edgerton’s Kate Fox-Gunderson led all scorers with 26 points.
Whitewater returns to action at home Thursday against Jefferson.
WHITEWATER 50, EDGERTON 48
Whitewater;22;28—50
Edgerton;20;28—48
Whitewater (50)—Skindingsrude, 1-0-2; Grosinske, 1-6-8; Carollo, 4-4-14; Laue, 3-1-9; Schumacher, 1-2-4; Zimdars, 3-5-12; Linos, 0-1-1. Totals: 13-19-50.
Edgerton (48)—Rebman, 1-0-2; Cas. Danks, 1-0-2; Fox-Gunderson, 9-7-26; Schuman, 2-0-6; fox, 3-1-7; Rusch, 1-0-2; Radtke, 1-0-3. Totals: 18-8-48.
3-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Carollo 2, Laue 2, Zimdars), Edgerton 3 (Schuman, 2, Radtke). Free throws missed—Whitewater 6, Edgerton 3. Total fouls — Whitewater 15, Edgerton 22. Rebman, Schuman.
