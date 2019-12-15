Tyla Staude scored 18 points, but the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team was defeated by Stoughton, 67-51, in a Badger South Conference game Saturday afternoon in Fort Atkinson.
Staude connected on three 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first half and added eight more in the second.
Fort Atkinson will take on Lake Mills on the road Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Lake Mills High School.
STOUGHTON 67, FORT ATKINSON 51
Blackhawks 21 30 — 51
Vikings — 38 29 — 67
Stoughton (fg-ftm-pts) — Ashworth 2 4-5 8, Zaemisch 4 4-6 11, C. Kotlowski 0 2-2 2, M. Kotlowski 0 3-5 -3, Marggi 3 0-1 8, Royston 1 3-4 5, Loftus 6 3-3 18. Totals — 16 19-26 67.
Fort Atkinson (fg-ftm-pts) — Marquart 4 1-2 10, Wolfrom 2 0-0 5, Staude 7 1-3 18, Trieloff 1 0-0 3, Schoenike 4 7-11 15. Totals — 18 9-16 51.
3-pointers — S (Zaemisch, Marggi 2, Loftus 3) 6; FA (Marquart, Wolfrom, Staude 3) 4. Total fouls — S 17, FA 20.
Dodgeland 51, Palmyra-Eagle 32
PALMYRA — Ally Czeschinski scored a game-high 20 points in the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team’s 51-32 non-conference defeat to Dodgeland Saturday night at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The Panthers will host Williams Bay in a Trailways South Conference game Monday in Palmyra at 7 p.m.
