WISCONSIN DELLS — Junior point guard Julianna Wagner scored a game-high 14 points and the Lake Mills girls basketball team went 12-for-13 at the free throw line in a 54-38 non-conference victory over host Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday.
The L-Cats, who are ranked 4th in the Division 3 Wissports.net Coaches Poll held a 6-point halftime lead and ran more effective sets against the Dells’ zone defense after halftime.
“We shot the ball well in the second half, we figured out the high low against the zone they were running,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Happy we knocked down some free throws. A bright spot for us was Ava Wollin. She knocked down some shots, had some deflections and steals.”
Lake Mills (6-0) junior forward Jade Pitta and junior center Vivian Guerrero each scored nine points. Sophomore forward McClain Mahone added seven and junior center Kayla Will tallied six.
“(Wisconsin Dells) is a young team, well-coached,” Siska said. “They outplayed us in the first half, wanted it more then we did. In the second half, we executed a little better. (Wisconsin Dells) missed some shots they hit in the first half and we played better defensively in the second half.”
Lake Mills hosts Luther Prep on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Capitol North opener.
LAKE MILLS 54, WISCONSIN DELLS 38
L-Cats 29 25 — 54
Chiefs 23 15 — 38
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-pts) — Wagner 5-2-14, Pitta 2-5-9, Guerrero 4-1-9, Lamke 1-3-6, Mahone 3-1-7, Will 3-0-6, Wollin 1-0-3. Totals 19 12-13 54.
Wisconsin Dells (fg-ftm-pts) — Smith 2-0-5, Meister 4-0-10, Anchor 4-0-9, Gray 5-1-12, Thundercloud 1-0-2. Totals 16 1-3 38.
3-point goals — LM, Wagner 2, Lamke 1, Wollin 1; WD, Meister 2, Anchor 1, Gray 1, Smith 1. Total fouls — LM 12, WD 8.
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Winnebago Lutheran 38
FOND DU LAC — Mia Murray scored 13 points and Olyvia Uecker added 10 as the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors earned a 54-38 victory on the road against Winnebago Lutheran on Tuesday night.
Murray and junior Maya Heckmann each made three 3-pointers for the Warriors.
The Warriors built a 34-23 lead at halftime.
Lakeside Lutheran continues its season on the road against Fond du Lac Lake Country Lutheran on Tuesday, December 17, at 7:15 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54, FDL WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 38
Warriors 34 20 — 54
Winn. Luth. 23 15 — 38
Lakeside (fg-ftm-pts) — Slonaker 2 1-2 5, Heckmann 3 0-0 9, Uecker 4 0-1 10, Thiele 4 0-0 8, Liddicoat 1 0-0 2, Neuberger 0 4-5 4, Raymond 1 0-0 3, Murray 3 4-10 13. Totals — 18 9-18 54.
Winnebago Luth. — Shea 3 0-0 6, Loehr 4 0-0 12, Wiechmann 2 1-3 5, Lorenz 0 1-6 1, Biertzer 0 1-2 1, Frey 1 0-2 2, Hewitt 3 0-0 7, O'Brien 1 2-2 4. Totals — 14 5-15 38.
3-point goals — LL (M. Heckmann 3, Uecker 2, Raymond, Murray 3) 9, WLA (Loehr 4, Hewitt) 5. Total fouls — LL 15, WLA 16.
