CAMBRIDGE — Olivia Williams scored 14 points in the Cambridge girls basketball team’s 57-36 non-conference loss to Black Hawk Saturday at Cambridge High School.
Williams scored eight points in the second half during her team-high 14.
Mayah Holzhueter ended with 10 points.
Cambridge (10-10, 5-5) will host the winner of Markesan and Parkview in a WIAA Division 4 regional Friday at 7 p.m.
BLACK HAWK 57, CAMBRIDGE 36
Black Hawk 32 25 — 57
Cambridge 18 18 — 36
Black Hawk (fg ftm-fta pts) — R. Butler 7 2-2 20, H. Butler 3 1-2 10, Leuzinger 7 1-2 17, Marty 1 2-4 4, Wellnitz 3 0-0 6. Totals — 22 6-10 57.
Cambridge — Jarlsberg 1 0-0 2, Korth 2 0-0 4, Holzhueter 5 0-0 10, Williams 5 4-4 14, Bolger 2 0-0 4. Totals — 16 4-6 36.
3-point goals — BH (B. Butler 4, H. Butler, Leuzinger 2) 7; C 0. Total fouls — BH 10, C 11.
University School 57, Palmyra-Eagle 38
MILWAUKEE — The Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team finished off regular season play with a 57-38 loss to University School of Milwaukee Friday in Milwaukee.
The Panthers end the regular season 11-11 overall and 9-3 in Trailways South play.
Palmyra-Eagle will take on Dodgeland in WIAA Division 4 regional road game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
