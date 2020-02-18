Anna Schoenike scored her 500th point early in the second half to give Fort Atkinson an eight-point lead.
From there, it looked like the Blackhawks might be celebrating Schoenike’s milestone with a win — but Whitewater’s star guards spoiled the benchmark.
Senior Abby Grosinske and junior Kacie Carollo combined for 52 points for the Whippets as the Whitewater girls basketball team defeated Fort Atkinson, 65-54, in a non-conference game Tuesday night in Fort Atkinson.
“Abby Grosinske and Kacie Carollo played really well,” said Ron Sdano, who filled in at head coach for Whitewater. “Especially Abby taking the ball to the hoop. She played really strong. It was good to see.”
Grosinske finished with a game-high 27 points, while Carollo added 25.
“She’s (Grosinske) impressive, she can score in a lot of ways,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael Rajsich said. “She plays off Carollo when she has to and she doesn’t take bad shots.”
Whitewater led by as much as 12-5 early on — courtesy of seven points from Grosinske and five from Carollo.
Fort Atkinson grabbed its first lead of the game after a basket from sophomore Tyla Staude. The bucket came with 7 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first half and made it 22-20, capping a 17-5 Fort run.
The Whippets took back the lead on the next possession with a 3-pointer from Grosinske, but the Blackhawks finished off the last 6:49 of the half with a 15-8 run, giving Fort Atkinson a 37-31 halftime lead.
Fort Atkinson scored the first points of the second half — a two-point basket from Schoenike giving her point 500 — but Whitewater started to make a run early in the second half.
Down 39-31, the Whippets went on a 20-5 run to take a 51-44 lead with just under 10 minutes to play.
The majority of the run came with Carollo on the bench, who picked up her third foul early in the half.
From the 15:43 minute mark to the 9:01 minute mark, Grosinske collected 10 points.
Fort Atkinson got it down to one possession at 53-51 with 4:50 to play, but Whitewater finished the game with an 12-3 stretch.
Grosinske scored 15 points in the second half, while Carollo did most of her work in the first half with 14 points in the half.
“Carollo is one of the top point guards in the area, she’s really good,” Rajsich said. “She’s really creative.”
Schoenike finished her career night with 14 points.
“I was just really excited to play this season coming off an injury,” Schoenike said. “I tore it in this game last year, this season I got my 500th point against them (Whitewater). It was just exciting, a reason to keep battling everyday.”
“That number (500 points) signifies a lot of things,” Rajsich said. “Coming back from an injury — she has over 280 points this year — that’s special because I know how hard she worked to get back.”
Staude ended with a team-high 18 points for Fort Atkinson.
Freshman Elly Kohl started in place of sophomore Taylor Marquart — who was out for Tuesday’s game — and added 11 points.
Fort Atkinson will try to get into the win column in conference play with a Badger South finale against Madison Edgewood Thursday in Fort Atkinson at 7:15 p.m.
“We’ve definitely grown since our first games,” Schoenike said. “The first part of the season was pretty rough, losing by 20, 30. Now we’re getting to the point where it’s close games.”
Whitewater also will cap off conference play with a Rock Valley game Thursday at home against Clinton at 7:15 p.m.
WHITEWATER 65, FORT ATKINSON 54
Whitewater 31 34 — 65
Fort Atkinson 37 17 — 54
Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Grosinske 8 9-15 27, Carollo 9 4-6 25, Laue 1 4-4 7, Juoni 2 0-0 6. Totals — 20 17-25 65.
Fort Atkinson — Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Kammer 2 2-2 6, Staude 6 4-6 18, Kohl 4 0-0 11, Trieloff 1 0-0 3, Schoenike 5 4-7 14. Totals — 19 10-15 54.
3-point goals — WW (Grosinske 2, Carollo 3, Laue, Juoni 2) 8; FA (Staude 2, Kohl 3, Trieloff) 6. Total fouls — WW 10, FA 15.
