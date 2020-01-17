BEAVER DAM — Sophomore Tyla Staude and senior Anna Schoenike combined for 48 points as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team defeated Baraboo, 70-53, in the Badger Challenge Friday in Beaver Dam.
Staude led the way for the Blackhawks with 25 points, including six made shots from beyond the arc.
Schoenike added 23 points in the win, making 10 two-point shots and going 3 for 4 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Taylor Marquart also broke double digits for Fort Atkinson with 16 points.
The Blackhawks led 31-19 at the half and continued their offensive success in the second, scoring 39 points.
Staude scored 16 of her 25 points in the second. She made four 3-point attempts in the second half alone.
Fort Atkinson (3-9, 0-6) will look for its first Badger South win when the Blackhawks take on Monroe (4-6, 3-3) on the road Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 70, BARABOO 53
Blackhawks 31 39 — 70
Thunderbirds — 19 34 — 53
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Neste 1 0-0 2, Marquart 7 0-0 16, Staude 7 5-8 25, Kohl 1 0-0 2, Schoenike 10 3-4 23. Totals — 28 8-12 70.
Baraboo — Klemm 0 1-6 1, Moon 3 1-2 9, Shanks 2 1-2 6, Pfaff 7 5-11 21, Oettinger 1 8-8 10, Ross 1 0-0 2, Hess 2 0-2 4. Totals — 16 16-31 53.
3-pointers — FA (Marquart 2, Staude 6) 8; B (Moon 2, Shanks, Pfaff ) 5. Total fouls — FA 22, B 13.
