Tyla Staude made six 3-pointers — three in each half — for the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks as they earned a 66-55 victory against visiting Elkhorn in non-conference prep girls basketball on Friday night.
The sophomore wing made a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 39 seconds remaining to break a 51-all tie. Elkhorn scored in its next possession, but two baskets by Kiara Wolfram, her only buckets of the night, separated Fort Atkinson for good as they won the first game under head coach Michael Rajsich.
"We have a transition offense and we talk about running the court with purpose," Rajsich said. And once they get up the court, it was junior Taylor Marquart who is entrusted with facilitating positive possessions. "We have a great point guard, Taylor did a great job finding girls. We told her she has permission to do what she wants out there. She can pass it or shoot, it we just want her on the attack. She was tonight."
Marquart scored nine points on the night. Senior Anna Schoenike added 11 points as a post presence for Fort Atkinson.
Fort Atkinson returns most of its players from a team that only won once in the regular season last year and four times in the last two seasons. But this victory wasn't a surprise to the Blackhawks.
"Going into the season, I knew it was going to be hard with a new coach to adjust to everything," Staude said. "I knew if we put in the work, we would get a W tonight and the rest of the season, we're going to get a lot more wins. This is not surprising at all; everyone has been working really hard."
Elkhorn senior Haley Remington looked like she was going to be an unstoppable force in the first half as she scored 19 points in the first half. Elkhorn closed the first half on a strong run and first-year Rajsich let it play out.
"We hadn't worked on any end-of-game stuff, so I needed to save them in case we got in trouble at the end of the game," Rajsich said. "We got in there at halftime and I just reminded them that we needed to communicate and we needed to make sure we were fronting their their cutters, we did that and it worked out."
Remington finished with 30 points, but the points didn't come in bunches like the first-half wave.
"We just went into the locker room and he told us we needed to communicate and that if we did that, we would be OK," Staude said. "We got back to it and we were fine."
Offensive skill development was the top priority in the first week of practice for Rajsich. The Blackhawks had eight scorers and four players who made at least one 3-pointer.
At least in the first game, the attention on the offensive end paid off.
"Ultimately, last year we didn't score more than 40 points too many times, so I knew we had to score to win games," Rajsich said. "You have to score no matter what if you play good defense or offense. We really focused on the offensive end and didn't focus on defense until the middle of this week. We just talked about effort — that's the big thing — and our effort was good tonight."
Fort Atkinson continues its season on the road against Reedsburg on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
