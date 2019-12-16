PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle defense sure made it hard for Williams Bay to get into a rhythm Monday.
The Panthers held the Bulldogs scoreless the first six minutes of each half as the Palmyra-Eagle girls basketball team defeated Williams Bay, 50-20, in a Trailways South Conference game Monday night at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The Bulldogs’ first basket of the game came at the 11 minute, 35 second-mark in the first half.
It was the same story out of halftime.
Williams Bay (3-4, 2-2) was held scoreless for the first 6:34 of the half as the Panthers built a comfortable 30-14 advantage.
“We wanted to come out with intensity,” Palmyra-Eagle head coach Andrew Tranel said. “We stressed to the girls to come out with focus.”
Williams Bay was held to just eight points in the second half.
“We were able to work as a team really well and communicate on and off the floor,” junior guard Ally Fredrick said regarding the defensive effort. “If we saw something on the bench we would let the girls on the floor know what we saw.”
The Panthers (4-3, 4-0) never trailed in the game and found offensive success throughout the night, scoring 24 and 26 points in the first and second halves, respectively.
The Bulldogs were in striking distance at halftime down 24-12, but Palmyra-Eagle scored 13 of the first 16 second-half points to extend its lead to 37-15 with 8:20 left, all but putting the game away.
While the Williams Bay offense struggled to find its shot early in the first half, that wasn’t the case for sophomore guard Kyler Koutsky.
Koutsky started off the game’s scoring with a 3-pointer less than a minute in and recorded nine of Palmyra-Eagles’ first 11 points.
“We count on her to score and be active in the offense,” Tranel said. “That (scoring) was all her tonight.”
Despite Koutsky’s hot start, it was a balanced offensive attack for the Panthers Monday.
Fredrick scored eight of her game-high 12 points in the second half, while Koutsky and junior guard Ally Czeshinski both finished with 11 points.
“We looked for the open person, it’s not just about one person on the team,” Fredrick said.
Senior guard Hannah Steinbach also broke double digits with 10 points. She knocked down three 3-pointers on the night.
“We worked together very well,” Steinbach said. “We have a lot of people who can attack and hit shots.”
The Panthers turned the ball over just nine times Monday.
With the win, Palmyra-Eagle moved to 4-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play.
“I’m so proud of the team, I’m beyond proud of the team,” said Steinbach about the perfect conference record. “We’ve worked well together and I think we’re at a high right now.”
The Panthers will host Heritage Christian (3-4) in a non-conference matchup Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School at 7 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 50,
WILLIAMS BAY 20
Panthers 24 26 — 50
Bulldogs 12 8 — 20
Williams Bay (fg-ftm-pts) — Higgins 3 3-8 9, Nolan 1 0-0 2, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Silverman 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-1 2, Pfeil 1 0-2 2. Totals — 8 3-11 20.
Palmyra-Eagle (fg-ftm-pts) — Fredrick 4 2-4 12, Dixon 1 0-0 2, Czeshinski 4 3-5 11, Koss 1 0-0 2, Steinbach 3 1-2 10, Koutsky 5 0-2 11, Kysely 0 1-2 1, Nettesheim 0 1-2 1. Totals — 18 7-18 50.
3-pointers — WB (Silverman) 1; PE (Fredrick 2, Steinbach 3, Koutsky) 6. Total fouls — WB 15, PE 15.
