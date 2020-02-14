EVANSVILLE — Rachel Tofte and Paige Banks each made three 3-pointers for the Evansville Blue Devils as they earned a 49-27 victory against Jefferson in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Friday night.
Tofte scored 16 points and Banks finished with 15 for the Blue Devils (16-4, 15-1 RVC), which remain in first place in the league.
Junior Ainsley Howard scored 11 points to lead Jefferson (9-10, 8-8). The Eagles moved into seventh place in the RVC with the loss.
Jefferson will continue its season hosting a non-conference game against Fort Atkinson on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 49, JEFFERSON 27
Jefferson 13 14 — 27
Evansville 22 27 — 49
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 0 1-2 1, Howard 5 0-5 11, Dearborn 0 2-4 2, Johnson 5 2-5 12, J. Peterson 0 0-4 0, Beck 0 1-2 1. Totals — 10 6-22 27.
Evansville — Hinkle 0 0-1 0, Rinchart 1 0-0 2, Tofte 5 3-6 16, Sendelbach 0 1-4 1, Archer 2 0-0 6, Eftemoff 2 3-4 7, Banks 5 2-2 15, Messling 1 0-1 2. Totals — 16 9-18 49.
3-point goals — J 1 (Howard), E 8 (Tofte 3, Archer 2, Banks 3). Total fouls — J 14, E 19.
Whitewater 60, Edgerton 42
Kacie Carollo scored 22 of her 27 points in the first half to lead Whitewater High to a 60-42 win over the visiting Crimson Tide in RVC girls basketball on Friday.
Carollo helped the Whippets build a 37-23 halftime lead. Cassidy Laue then helped Whitewater maintain control by hitting three 3-pointers in the second half. Laue finished with 16 points.
Abby Grosinke added 11 points in the win, which pushed the Whippets record to 10-9 overall and 10-6 in the Rock Valley.
Sylvia Fox led the Crimson Tide with 17 points. Edgerton dropped to 5-15 overall and 3-13 in the Rock Valley.
WHITEWATER 60, EDGERTON 42
Edgerton 23 19—42
Whitewater 37 23—60
Edgerton (fg ftm pts) — Fox, 6-4-17; Danks, 4-1-11; Fox Gunderson, 3-3-9; Radtke, 1-0-3; Rebman, 1-0-2. Totals: 15-8-42.
Whitewater —Carollo, 9-6-27; Laue, 5-2-16; Grosinske, 3-3-11; Zimdars, 2-0-4; E. Hageli, 1-0-2. Totals: 20-11-60
3-point goals — E 4 (Fox, Danks 2, Radtke), W 9 (Carollo 3, Laue 4, Grosinske 2). Free throws missed — E 3, W 5. Total fouls — E 17, W 16.
Marshall 69, Cambridge 41
MARSHALL — Anna Lutz scored 29 points to lead Marshall to a 69-41 victory over visiting Cambridge in a Capitol South girls basketball game Friday night.
Lutz was perfect in seven free-throw attempts and made a pair of 3-pointers. Laura Nickel joined Lutz in double figures for the Cardinals (16-4, 9-0 Capitol South).
Gracie Korth scored 13 points to lead Cambridge (10-9, 5-4) and Ashlynn Jarlsberg added 11 points. Jarlsberg only scored in the second half; Korth scored nine points in the first half, which ended with Marshall leading, 27-17.
Cambridge will continue its season with a home game against Juneau Dodgeland on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 69, CAMBRIDGE 41
Cambridge 17 24 — 41
Marshall 27 42 — 69
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Jarlsberg 3 2-6 11, Korth 4 4-6 13, Holzhueter 2 0-0 4, Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 0-2 4, Bolger 1 3-4 5, Roidt 0 2-2 2. Totals — 13 11-20 41.
Marshall — Lutz 10 7-7 29, Andrews 4 0-1 8, Ratieke 1 0-0 2, Held 2 0-0 4, Weisensel 2 0-0 6, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 3, Nickel 5 3-4 14, Ward 1 0-0 3. Totals — 26 10-12 69.
3-point goals — C 4 (Jarlsberg 3, Korth), M 7 (Lutz 2, Weisensel 2, Hellenbrand, Nickel, Ward). Total fouls — C 14, M 14.
Palmyra-Eagle 39, Johnson Creek 24
Johnson Creek 12 12 — 24
Palmyra-Eagle 19 20 — 39
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Budig 3 0-0 6, Swanson 2 0-0 4, Berger 2 2-8 6, Jabloski 1 1-5 3, Joseph 2 1-2 5. Totals — 10 4-15 24.
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrick 5 0-0 12, Czeschinski 8 0-4 16, Steinbach 2 0-3 5, Koutsky 1 0-0 2, Kysely 1 0-0 2. Totals — 18 0-7 39.
3-point goals — JC 0, P-E 3 (Fredrick 2, Steinbach). Total fouls — JC 0, P-E 14.
