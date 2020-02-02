STOUGHTON — A 38-point second half helped separate Stoughton in its 62-35 Badger South Conference win over Fort Atkinson Saturday at Stoughton High School.
The Blackhawks (3-13, 0-10) trailed 24-19 at halftime, but the Vikings (6-11, 2-7) outscored Fort Atkinson, 38-16, in the second half.
Senior Anna Schoenike scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the second half. Sophomore Taylor Marquart scored seven points in the defeat.
Fort Atkinson will host Watertown in a conference game Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. at Fort Atkinson High School.
STOUGHTON 62, FORT ATKINSON 35
Blackhawks 19 16 — 35
Vikings 24 38 — 62
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Christiansen 2 0-0 5, Marquart 3 1-5 7, Staude 2 0-2 5, Schoenike 5 8-14 18. Totals — 12 9-26 35.
Stoughton — Furseth 1 0-0 3, C. Kotlowski 2 0-2 5, Davidson 3 3-5 9, M. Kotlowski 1 2-2 5, Marggi 3 2-5 10, Royston 3 1-6 7, Loftus 5 2-3 13, Seidel 4 2-4 10. Totals — 22 12-27 62.
3-point goals — FA (Christiansen, Staude) 2; S (Furseth, C. Kotlowski, M. Kotlowski, Marggi 2, Loftus) 6. Total fouls — FA 17 S 15.
