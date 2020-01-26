STOUGHTON — The Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team scored 10 first-half points, falling behind by 19 at halftime, in a 43-30 non-conference loss at Stoughton on Saturday.
The Warriors (7-7) were 6-for-16 from the free throw line and made 11 field goals.
Senior forward Lauren Thiele and junior guard Mia Murray each scored seven points. Freshman guard Marin Riesen tallied five.
Stoughton (5-9) sophomore guard Ava Loftus had a game-high 10 points.
The Warriors play Poynette at home in conference play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STOUGHTON 43,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 30
Warriors 10 20 — 30
Vikings 29 14 — 43
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-pts) — Slonaker 1-0-2, Gnabasik 1-1-3, M. Heckmann 1-0-3, Thiele 3-1-7, Neuberger 0-1-1, Riesen 1-3-5, Raymond 1-0-2, Murray 3-0-7. Totals 11 6-16 30.
Stoughton — Zaemisch 3-0-7, Kotlowski 1-0-2, Davidson 2-2-6, Ramberg 1-0-2, Marggi 3-0-7, Royston 1-0-2, Loftus 3-3-10, Seidel 2-3-7. Totals 16 8-14 43.
3-point goals — LL (M. Heckmann, Murray) 2; S (Zaemisch, Marggi, Loftus) 3. Total fouls — LL 14, S 19.
Johnson Creek 55, Heritage Christian 38
NEW BERLIN — Lexi Swanson’s 21 points were not enough as the Johnson Creek girls basketball team was defeated by Heritage Christian, 55-38, in a non-conference game Thursday in New Berlin.
Swanson hit three 3-pointers in the Bluejay defeat.
Hannah Constable added eight points for Johnson Creek. Rachel Shane scored a game-high 24 points for Heritage Christian.
The Patriots grabbed a 36-17 lead at halftime and added 19 more points in the second half.
The Bluejays (2-13, 1-6) will take on Williams Bay in a Trailways South Conference game Tuesday in Johnson Creek at 7:15 p.m.
HERITAGE CHRISITAN 55,
JOHNSON CREEK 38
Bluejays 17 21 — 38
Patriots 36 19 — 55
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Budig 1 1-3 3, Swanson 9 0-0 21, Constable 3 2-2 8, Berger 2 0-2 4, Joseph 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 3-7 38.
Heritage Christian — Shane 10 1-2 24, Miller 2 0-1 4, Bluhm 4 1-2 9, Garsombke 3 0-0 6, Kaiser 0 2-2 2, King 5 0-2 10. Totals — 24 4-9 58.
3-pointers — JC (Swanson) 3; HC (Shane) 3. Total fouls — JC 13, HC 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.