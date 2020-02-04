LAKE MILLS — The Jefferson girls basketball team led at halftime, but Lakeside Lutheran pulled away in the second half to earn a 50-38 non-conference victory over the Eagles Tuesday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Mia Murray finished with a game-high 14 points for the Warriors, including a pair of 3-pointers in the first half.
Jefferson freshman Ayianna Johnson scored seven of her team-high 12 points in the first half.
Maya Heckmann and Lily Schuetz both added seven points for Lakeside Lutheran. Ainsley Howard had eight points for the Eagles.
Jefferson (7-9, 6-7) will get back into Rock Valley action Thursday on the road against Clinton at 7:15 p.m. Lakeside Lutheran (10-7, 3-2) will play rival Lake Mills in a Capitol North game Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 50, JEFFERSON 38
Eagles 20 18 — 38
Warriors 19 31 — 50
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 2 0-0 6, Howard 3 1-2 8, S. Peterson 2 0-0 2, Dearborn 0 2-2 2, Johnson 5 2-4 12, J. Peterson 2 0-0 4, Beck 1 0-0 2. Totals — 15 5-8 38.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 1 0-0 2, Gnabasik 2 0-0 5, M. Heckmann 2 1-2 7, Schuetz 2 3-6 7, Uecker 2 0-0 4, Thiele 2 0-0 4, Liddicoat 1 0-0 2, Neuberger 0 1-2 1, Riesen 2 0-0 4, Murray 5 2-2 14. Totals — 19 7-12 50.
3-point goals — J (Madden 2, Howard) 3; LL (Gnabasik, M. Heckmann 2, Murray 2) 5. Total fouls — J 13, LL 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.