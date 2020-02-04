Junior Teya Maas scored 16 points for the Watertown Goslings as they eased to a 53-16 victory against host Fort Atkinson in a Badger South girls basketball game on Tuesday that started 45 minutes late because of a double overtime JV game.
Once the game got tipped off, Watertown wasted no time asserting its dominance as Maas scored the first two baskets of the game to spark a 10-0 run to open the game.
The Goslings took their metaphorical foot off the pedal in the latter stages of the first half as they built a 29-11 lead at the half. Part of the reason Watertown didn't expand the lead more was because Fort Atkinson was slowing down to try to find space inside the 1-3-1 half-court zone defense to operate.
If they existed, Fort Atkinson couldn't consistently capitalize. The Blackhawks were at their best when sophomore point guard Taylor Marquart pushed pace in transition before the zone could set up.
Marquart finished with 10 points. Anna Schoenike, who was 2-for-4 from the free-throw line, had the only other bucket of the game for Fort Atkinson. Sophomore forward Tyla Staude scored two points on four free-throw attempts.
Avalon Uecke scored 11 points and Lily Gifford added eight points to balance out the Watertown attack.
The Goslings gave up five points in the second half.
Fort Atkinson (3-14, 0-11 Badger South) returns to Badger South action on Friday against league leader Oregon at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Watertown (12-5, 7-2) will continue its season against Madison Edgewood on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:15 p.m.
WATERTOWN 53, FORT ATKINSON 16
Watertown 29 24 — 53
Fort Atkinson 11 5 — 16
Watertown (fg ftm-fta pts) — Linskens 1 0-0 3, Meyers 1 0-0 2, Bacchi 1 2-2 5, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Schmutzler 2 0-0 4, Gifford 3 1-4 8, Maas 5 6-7 16, Uecke 4 3-6 11. Totals — 17 12-19 53
Fort Atkinson — Marquart 4 1-3 10, Staude 0 2-4 2, Schoenike 1 0-0 2. Totals — 4 3-7 16
3-point goals — W (Linskens, Bacchi, Gifford) 3, FA (Marquart) 1. Total fouls — W 11, FA 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.