EAST TROY — One game after giving up 10 goals, the Jefferson Eagles played to a 0-0 draw on the road against East Troy in Rock Valley Conference girls soccer on Thursday night.
Keeper Heather Fox made four saves for the Eagles (0-1-1).
“We rebounded tonight against East Troy and we played as a unit,” Jefferson coach Sam El-Beri said. “We didn’t generate too many scoring chances but we learned how to move the ball up the field and we defended very well.”
Jefferson gets back to action on the road against Lakeside on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
Whitewater hosted Evansville and Palmyra-Eagle visited Clinton on Thursday night. Neither game was reported before print deadline.
Whitewater returns to action on the road against Waterford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Palmyra-Eagle will host St. Thomas More at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.