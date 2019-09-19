STOUGHTON — Emma Mans and the Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team defeated Stoughton, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15, in a Rock Valley Conference match Thursday in Stoughton.
Mans led the Blackhawks in kills and blocks with 17 and three, respectively. She was also second on the team with two aces.
Callie Krause collected a team-best 27 assists in the triumph, while Jadyn Krause recorded a team-high 24 digs. Alyssa Heagney served up three aces against the Vikings.
Rylie Steffes had 10 kills to go along with two blocks.
The Blackhawks will play in the Watertown Invitational Saturday at Watertown High School at 9 a.m.
Hustisford 3, Palmyra-Eagle 0
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team fell in three sets against Hustisford, losing, 25-18, 25-10, 25-22, in a non-conference match in Palmyra.“Better chemistry tonight,” Palmyra-Eagle head coach Scott Hein said. “The girls are working better together.”
Lilly Hammond collected a team-high five kills and tied a team-best with three solo blocks. Erica Kommer also had three solo blocks. Hannah Steinbach led the Panthers with five assists and also collected nine digs.
Elyssa Rader served up three aces in the defeat. Abby Richardson added in seven digs.
The Panthers will compete in a tournament Saturday at Fall River High School at 9 a.m.
Johnson Creek 3, Heritage Christian 0
BROOKFIELD — The Johnson Creek girls volleyball team earned a sweeping victory over Heritage Christian Thursday night on the road, winning by a score of 25-12, 26-24, 25-6.
“We really didn’t play the best tonight, but we still got a win,” Johnson Creek head coach Kassidy Wright said.
Lexi Swanson and Kaiyli Thompson both recorded seven kills for the Bluejays.
Kenadie LeSage collected a team-high 10 assists. Maiya Benner recorded a team-best 10 digs.
LeSage also led Johnson Creek in aces and blocks with three and two, respectively.
Johnson Creek will take on Randolph on the road Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
