POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team breezed by host Poynette 25-8, 25-15, 25-20 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday.
Warrior senior outside hitter Ella Collins had a team-high 11 kills. Junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers registered nine kills and the led team with seven aces.
“We came out strong tonight which was good to see for the first conference game,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Payton did a nice job serving for us. Both times at the line she was able to go on a 9-point serving streak. It is great to see her serving so aggressively and confidently. We are looking forward to growing as a team in the weeks ahead.”
Junior middle back Sydney Langille had three blocks and junior libero Kylee Gnabasik notched 16 digs.
Senior setter Karli Johnson recorded 14 assists and junior setter Kaylee Raymond had 10.
Lakeside hosts Luther Prep on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Lake Mills 3, Luther Prep 1
The Lake Mills volleyball team beat Luther Prep 15-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 in a Capitol North match at LPS on Tuesday.
Luther Prep freshman middle hitter Samantha Fisch had back-to-back kills to give the Phoenix a 13-10 lead in the opening set. Junior hitter Lauren Paulsen had an ace to push the Phoenix lead to six late in the frame.
Lake Mills started to build momentum early in the second set. The L-Cats led 11-6 before an ace by Grace Schopf made it 18-8. The L-Cats would score the next three points as well en route to winning convincingly.
“We started out so strong tonight but in the last few games, we had more errors and Lake Mills definitely stepped up,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “Our serving improved dramatically from last week, but our passing struggled and we could not get a good offense going. We are improving each time we play and Thursday and this weekend will be great opportunities for us to dig deep mentally and physically.”
In the third set, consecutive aces by Sydney Lewellin helped Lake Mills build a 7-4 lead. Paulsen’s kill got the Phoenix within four. Schopf had a kill later that pushed the L-Cat lead to seven as Lake Mills continued rolling to win its Capitol North opening match.
Schopf and Sophia Lee each recorded 14 kills. Lewellin notched 40 assists and Tatum Riggleman had 21 digs.
For Luther Prep (2-5, 0-2 in conference), Fisch and junior Grace Kieselhorst each totaled 10 kills.
Kieselhorst and sophomore setter Andrea Bortulin both registered 14 assists while Paulsen led the team with 12 digs.
Lake Mills hosts Columbus in Capitol North play Thursday beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Deerfield 3, Palmyra-Eagle 0
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle High School volleyball team was defeated in straight sets by Deerfield Tuesday night, losing 25-9, 25-19, 26-24, in a Trailways Conference match in Palmyra.
“It was a very upsetting loss,” Panther head coach Scott Hein said. “We started the first set not focused and distracted.”
Lilly Hammond led the Panthers with seven kills. Erica Kommer had team highs for Palmyra-Eagle in blocks and aces with two for each stat.
Ally Fredrick recorded five assists, one more than teammate Hannah Steinach. Alli Behselich collected three digs on the day.
“We were ready and warmed up by the third set, but fell short of a win,” Hein said. “We all agreed that we want to start our next match right where we left off from tonight.”
The Panthers will play in a quadrangular Saturday in Horicon at 9 a.m.
