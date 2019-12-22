MADISON — Johnson Creek’s Mateah Roehl finished first at 120 pounds at the Badger State Girls Invitational Saturday at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Roehl defeated Fort Atkinson’s Angela Unate in the 120 pound championship match with a 4-0 decision.
Cambridge’s Aeveri Ciha and Kenidee Clark both placed in the top five to help the Blue Jays to a 12th-place finish at the 34-team invitational. Johnson Creek placed 14th with 22 points, while Fort Atkinson finished 17th with 19 points. Jefferson ended in 26th place with eight points.
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan took first with 106 points.
In the third-place match at 132 pounds, Ciha defeated Holmen’s Amelia LaFleur with a fall 35 seconds into the match. Clark finished fifth at 126 pounds, winning the fifth-place match over Beloit Memorial’s Marisol Vargas with a fall.
Jefferson’s Abigail Moreno finished fifth at 138 pounds. She defeated Holmen’s Emily Szak with a fall.
BADGER STATE INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 106; 2, Holmen, 60; 3, Beloit Memorial, 53; 4, Wisconsin Dells, 43; 5, Whitnall, 39; 6, Marientte, 37; 7, Waukesha South, 33; 8, Stoughton, 28.5; 9, Hudson, 28; 10, Mineral Point, 26; 11, Mount Horeb, 26; 12, Cambridge, 25; 13, Poynette, 23.5; 14, Johnson Creek 22; 15, Oregon, 21; 16, Clintonville, 20; 17, Fort Atkinson 19; 18, Brookfield East, 17; 19, Antigo, 15; 20, Florence, 15; 21, Marathon, 15; 22, Wabeno-Laona, 14; 23, Sheboygan North, 13; 24, La Crosse Logan/Central, 11; 25, Oconomowoc, 9; 26, Jefferson, 8; 27, Peshtigo, 8; 28, Two Rivers, 8; 29, Xavier, 7; 30, Madison La Follette, 4; 31, Neenah, 0; 32, Racine St. Catherine, 0; 33, Rhinelander, 0; 34, Wabeno, 0.
106 pounds — 1, Felicianno, MRR. 113 — 1, Marshall, Sto. 120 — 1, Roehl, JC; 2, Unate, FA. 126 — 1, Rule, MP; 5, Clark, JC. 132 — 1, McFadden, Mar; 3, Ciha, Cam.
138 — 1, Errthum, MH; 5, Moreno, Jeff. 145 — 1, Herzer, WD. 160 — 1, Jasperson, Hud. 182 — 1, Lews, Pesh. 285 — 1, Mindiola, Ocon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.