The Fort Atkinson girls golf team has participated in the Crusade Fore a Cure in the past, but this year, the Blackhawks wanted to make a bigger impact.
Fort Atkinson joined 19 other teams in the 10th annual Crusade Fore a Cure golf meet, which raises money for Women’s Health and UW Carbone Cancer Center, on Sept. 16 at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison.
“In year’s past, we’ve pretty much just gone to the Crusade Fore a Cure as a participant and watched the presentation and clapped,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “We didn’t’ really have anything to show for. This year, we said, ‘we’re going to do something.’”
To fundraise for the event, the golfers went to Koshkonong Mounds where Leibman and acted as “sales people” to help raise money for the event.
“We had them go out and wash clubs, so as people came out to play their rounds, they could get their clubs cleaned,” Leibman said. “They had bristles in there cleaning the grooves. Putting them in a bucket of water and when they got done with their round, did the same. We accepted donations from that.”
The Blackhawks’ hard work cleaning clubs amounted to $543 raised for the Crusade Fore a Cure event.
“All the girls came together, dressed in their pink shirts and hats,” Leibman said. “We came out together and for six hours they went and did it.”
“The support and generosity we received from the members and guests at Koshkonong Mounds really shows how good people can be,” Leibman said. “We thought realistically we might be able to raise a couple hundred dollars, but our final tally far exceeded our expectations.”
Other local teams made similar impacts. The Milton team raised $597 doing a 50-50 raffle at a men’s league on a Thursday night. The Red Hawks also went out to local businesses and asked for donations.
The Blackhawks and Red Hawks raised a combined $1,140 just between the two Badger South teams. Total money raised for this year’s event, which is hosted by Madison Edgewood, ended at approximately $19,000. A grand total of $104,280 has been raised for Crusade Fore a Cure in its 10 years.
The Blackhawks finished 15th at the event, but the day was more than just about the final score cards.
“This was such a huge success and we had a lot of fun doing it,” Leibman said. “Some of the happy customers remarked that their clubs haven’t looked so clean since the day they bought them.
“I hope next year we can make this bigger and better so we can get even closer to finding a cure.”
