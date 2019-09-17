MILTON — The Fort Atkinson girls golf team is gearing up for the Super Bowl.
Not the actual Super Bowl, but the Blackhawks’ version of it.
Fort Atkinson took another step toward its Super Bowl on Tuesday, falling to Milton, 189-205, in a Badger South Conference dual at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
“Regionals is our Super Bowl,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “We’re taking that seriously because we want to get to sectionals. I know the competition is tough, but if we can do what we do, they’ll be a victory celebration. That will be our state tournament.”
Natalie Kammer finished with the low score for the Blackhawks and the second-lowest score at the dual with a 45.
“That’s where she should be,” Leibman said. “She was pretty happy with it. She said her goal was to get under 46.”
“I was pretty happy with my day,” Kammer said. “I was a little distraught because I had four lip-out putts, but other than that it was pretty good.”
Milton freshman Hannah Dunk ended with the low score of the day with a 37.
It was a tough start and finish for Kammer, but everything in between for the sophomore went well. Kammer double-bogeyed the first and ninth holes, but didn’t shoot anything higher than a bogey in the seven holes inbetween.
“I was kind of disappointed with my first and last hole,” Kammer said. “Last hole I kind of blew up.”
Kammer carded two pars on the day.
“She’s got sub-40 potential,” Leibman said. “It’s just getting the confidence in her.”
Golfing out of the No. 4 spot, Taylor Dressler fired a 49 for the Blackhawks. She pared one hole on the day. The score was a season low for Dressler.
“Taylor can hit the heck out of the ball, but her accuracy is her worst enemy,” Leibman said. “But, here it’s wide open. She was accurate all day because she’s just letting it go.”
Brooke Leibman also pared one hole Tuesday, scoring a 51.
Anna Schoenike collected 60 to round out Fort Atkinson’s 205.
Eden Portugal scored a 64 for the Blackhawks.
Hailey Besch, a member of the JV team, would have finished third amongst Fort Atkinson golfers Tuesday with her 50.
“She didn’t play golf ever coming into the season, and she shot a 50 today,” Leibman said. “It’s a varsity score and it’s a good varsity score for our team.”
The Blackhawks will take on reigning Division 2 champions Madison Edgewood Thursday at Yahara Golf Course at 3:30 p.m.
“We’ve circled regionals on our calendar, because we’re a young team, inexperienced team,” Leibman said. “But everyone is buying in. We just want to peak at the right time.”
Regionals take place Oct. 2-3.
“I think it’s a really good time to peak right now,” Kammer said. “I feel everyone is getting better.”
