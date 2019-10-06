MADISON — Both Jefferson and Fort Atkinson qualified for sectionals after third and fourth place finishes, respectively, at the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial regional Friday at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
The Eagles collected 425 strokes.
“Extremely proud of my team today finishing in third place overall and advancing to team sectionals next week,” Jefferson head coach Jeff Schmidt said. “We played our best golf of the season on the front nine.”
The Blackhawks recorded 432 strokes.
“We were not even mentioned as a possibility to advance according to “the experts” who predict these kinds of things,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “I read the WIAA preview to the team earlier in the week and challenged our girls to prove the so-called experts wrong If I didn’t think these girls could do this, I wouldn’t have mentioned the article.”
Mount Horeb finished fifth with a 447. Madison Memorial won its regional with 376 strokes.
Jefferson junior Courtney Dreager finished tied for seventh in the 39-player field with a 95. Dreager scored a 48 on the front nine and a 47 on the back nine.
“Courtney is battling a really-bad sprained ankle and if we would have had to play on Wednesday she would not have been able to go,” Schmidt said. “Getting that rain and pushing our regional back she was able to go today but she was hurting and really toughed it out.”
Junior Brooke Leibman led Fort Atkinson with a 102, which was good for a tie at 11th place. Leibman tied with Jefferson’s No. 2 golfer, senior Hailey Milbrath.
One stroke behind Milbrath was junior teammate Ainsley Howard, who fired a 103 for the Eagles. Junior Claire Beck rounded Jefferson’s scoring with a 125.
“We struggled on the back nine and took some high blowup scores, but the girls kept their heads in it and really focused on chipping and putting down the stretch when our swings got a little off track,” Schmidt said.
Jefferson junior Val Schamens shot a 128.
Behind Leibman on the Fort Atkinson roster was Taylor Dressler, who placed 15th overall with a card of 107.
“Brooke Leibman really played her smartest game of golf of the year and Taylor Dressler came through for us in a big way with her best overall score of the year,” Joe Leibman said.
Right behind was the Blackhawks’ Natalie Kammer. The sophomore recorded a 108 at the regional. Senior Anna Schoenike collected a 115.
“Anna and Natalie really showed some grit out there,” Leibman said. “After starting out a little slow, they stayed focused and played really well to end the day.”
Freshman Rachel Edwards had a 125.
“I am so happy for this group and really proud of them on how they just battled all day,” Leibman said. “If just one of these girls gave up, our season would be over and we would not be advancing.”
The Eagles and Blackhawks will compete in the WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.