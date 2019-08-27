BARABOO — The Fort Atkinson High School girls golf team placed seventh out of 14 teams at the Baraboo Invitational Tuesday morning at Baraboo Country Club.
The Blackhawks recorded 447 strokes at the event.
“Baraboo Country Club was a very difficult golf course for our girls today and for most of the field as well,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said.
“I think we lost a little belief in ourselves early in the round. Some good shots were ending up in bad places and we might have hit the panic button a little bit,” Leibman added.
Reedsburg won the invitational with a 372.
Natalie Kammer led the Blackhawks with a 102, scoring 51s on both the front and back nine.
Brooke Leibman carded a 113, good for second on the Fort Atkinson roster.
Despite most of the Blackhawks getting off to a tough start early on, that was not the case for Anna Schoenike.
Schoenike birdie the first hole and ended the day with a 116.
“Anna has really started to figure some things out with her game,” Leibman said. “This is the fifth round in a row that she has had a birdie.”
Taylor Dressler was right there with Schoenike with a 116 and Rachel Edwards shot a 142.
The Blackhawks will play in the Portage Invitational Wednesday at Portage Country Club at 9 a.m.
