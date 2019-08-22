NEW GLARUS — The Lakeside Lutheran High School girls golf team placed sixth at the Wildcat Invitational Thursday at Edelweiss Golf Course in New Glarus.
The Warriors collected a team score of 413 at the 10-team invitational hosted by Verona. Madison Memorial won the event with a 355.
Maya Heckmann fired an 84, two strokes off the low score of the day.
Verona’s Andrea Schleeper finished first overall individually at the invitational with a stroke count of 82, including a 39 on the front nine.
Heckmann shot a 43 on the front nine, and then scored a 43 on the back.
Ava Heckmann, golfing out of the No. 4 spot, collected 107 for the Warriors.
Grace Thomas and Kaylea Affeld recorded stroke counts of 110 and 112, respectively.
Thomas shot 55s on both the front and back nine.
Lauren Lostetter carded a 125.
The Warriors will compete in the Edgerton Invitational Wednesday at Towne Country Club at 9 a.m.
Wildcat Invitational
Team scores: Madison Memorial 355, Janesville Craig 356, Madison West 373, Sun Prairie 382, Verona 399, Lakeside Lutheran 413, Oregon 444, Mount Horeb 448, McFarland 487, Madison La Follette 536
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.