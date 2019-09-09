AVALON — Mary Hommen and Maya Heckmann both shot 42s to help their teams to first and second-place finishes, respectively, at a Rock Valley Conference mini meet Monday at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon.
Hommen’s Cambridge Blue Jays finished first at the mini meet with a team score of 197. Heckmann and the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors tied for second with Jefferson with a score of 205.
For Hommen, it was two brides and a par that helped her to her 42. It was a bit more consistency out of Heckmann on the day, who was unable to notch a birdie, but ended her round with five pars.
Courtney Draeger was ever-so close to joining Hommen and Heckmann in the 42 club as the Jefferson Eagle golfer carded a 43.
Draeger holed three pars and a birdie in her nine holes.
Ainsley Howard finished with the second-best score on the Jefferson roster with a 52. Not far behind was teammate Hailey Milbrath with a 54.
Clara Ball rounded out the Eagles’ 205 with a 56. Val Schamens fired a 57.
Aubrie Pero helped Hommen and the Blue Jays win the meet with her 49. Teammate Kat Toepfer tied Pero’s 49 at the No. 5 spot.
Cambridge’s final two scores came from Hailee Sundquist and Lissy Pero with cards of 57 and 59, respectively.
Ava Heckmann carded the second-best score for the Warriors with a 51. Two strokes behind Heckmann was Grace Thomas with a 53. Emma Statz shot a 59, while Lauren Lostetter fired a 62.
The Eagles, Cambridge Blue Jays and Lakeside Lutheran Warriors will compete in another Rock Valley Conference mini meet on Tuesday at Towne and Country Golf Course in Edgerton at 3:30 p.m.
