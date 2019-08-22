MILTON — The Fort Atkinson High School girls golf team collected 319 strokes on its way to a fourth-place finish at a best ball invitational held on Thursday morning at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
The host Red Hawks won the invitational with a team score of 260 at the four-team meet. Milton freshman Hannah Dunk, who played without a partner, fired the low-score of the day with an 80.
Natalie Kammer and Brooke Leibman paired up to shoot an 89 for the Blackhawks, the best score for Fort Atkinson and good for a medal spot.
“I loved the best ball format for today because each girl played every hole individually and their team score for each hole was the best score between the two of them,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “I am happy for Natalie and Brooke to receive a medal for their fifth-place finish, but I had higher expectations for them and thought their score would be much lower. Those two are very capable of shooting an 89 on their own.”
The pair collected four pars on the front nine, and recorded one par and one birdie on the back.
“It was just one of those days where they happened to match their highs and lows at the same time on the same holes,” Leibman said. “Today’s format was about picking up your teammate when one was struggling to help minimize the high scores. Natalie and Brooke hit the ball well today.”
Anna Shoenike and Taylor Dressler went just over the century mark for the Blackhawks, shooting an 101.
The Blackhawk pair played a bit better on the back nine, scoring a 49 compared to their 52 on the front. The duo also holed in two pars on the back.
Eden Portugal and Sarah Mepham collected 129 strokes as a pair.
“Sarah and Eden played their first ever round of 18 holes,” Leibman said. “They both gained some valuable experience today. Not only do you have to face the physical nature of golf by walking 18 holes up and down hills, you experience quite a bit of a mental grind having to play and think your way through a five-six-hour round.”
The duo’s highlight of the day came when they birdied the par-3 12th hole.
“Eden did have the highlight of the day for us on her third hole. She hit her tee shot just off the green and then chipped the next shot in the hole for a birdie two,” Leibman said. “It is moments like Eden’s that make us love this game and keep us coming back for more.”
The Blackhawks will come back for more Friday with a home match versus Watertown at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club in Fort Atkinson.
