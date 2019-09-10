OREGON — Brooke Leibman’s 44 just wasn’t even enough.
Leibman and the Fort Atkinson girls golf team was bested by Oregon, 187-191, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon.
“Brooke played the best round I have ever witnessed from her,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “She was on all day from tee to green. If not for two swings of the club, I think she could have shot 40 or lower.”
“A couple of triple bogeys kept her from achieving a sub-40 round today as two swings of the club cost her four or five shots. Brooke knows what she is doing out there and is gaining more and more confidence every day,” Leibman added.
Despite the close defeat, Leibman was happy with how his Blackhawks golfed.
“The loss today on the scoreboard takes a backseat to how well we played as a team,” he said. “I could not be happier with how the girls played today.
“Golf is a crazy sport where you can not play defense against the other team. You just have to go out there and take care of your own business, which we did today.”
Anna Schoenike and Natalie Kammer both carded 48s for the day.
“Anna shot a 48 with a nine on one hole,” Leibman said. “She has been on fire lately and her game just seems to be getting better and better. Natalie is so close to breaking through with a really good round.”
Taylor Dressler fired a 51, while Rachel Edwards shot a 55.
“Taylor’s 51 does not reflect on how well she hit the ball today,” Leibman said. “Her short game let her down a little bit, but I am not too worried about that part of her game.”
Fort Atkinson will host Senior Night and Parent Night on Thursday at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club at 3:30 p.m.
