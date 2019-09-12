FORT ATKINSON — Natalie Kammer and the Fort Atkinson girls golf team tied with Monona Grove, 212-212, in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday at Koshkonong Mounds in Fort Atkinson.
“Today was a perfect example of why we need to stay in the moment and never give up,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “We tied today. One stroke better from anyone and we win, but if we shot one shot more, we lose. That is the positive we are taking from this match, because we never gave up.”
Kammer shot a 50 to lead the Blackhawks. She finished with one par on the day.
Anna Schoenike and Brooke Leibman both carded 53s for the Blackhawks. Three strokes behind the pair was Taylor Dressler and Edwards with 56s.
“The always tough par-5 seventh seems to give everyone fits, but it was no match for Rachel Edwards, who parred the hole,” Leibman said. “All of Rachel's teammates were going crazy when they found out she got her par. That is what I love the most about this group of girls. They are so genuinely happy for each other when they have success and have each other's back when they need a lift.”
The Blackhawks will golf in the Crusade Fore a Cure Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club at noon.
