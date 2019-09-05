MADISON — Mary Hommen tied for the low-score of the day as Cambridge won a Rock Valley Conference mini meet Thursday at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison.
Hommen shot a 45 at the meet and one stroke behind her was teammate Aubrie Pero, who carded a 46.
The Blue Jays collected a team score of 196 at the meet, good for first.
Hailee Sundquist also had a sub-50 day for Cambridge, firing a 49.
Hommen’s 45 was only matched by Lakeside Lutheran’s Maya Heckmann. The Warriors collected a 219 as a team, which tied for third.
Jefferson placed fifth at the mini meet with a score of 225. Courtney Dreager led the way for the Eagles with a 52. Two strokes behind her was teammate Hailey Milbrath.
The next Rock Valley Conference mini meet will be Monday at Prairie Woods Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.