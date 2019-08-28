KOHLER — Courtney Draeger was the only Jefferson golfer to post a score below the 100-stroke threshold as the Eagles took 14th place out of 16 teams at the Blackwolf Run Invitational in Kohler on Wednesday.
Middleton won the invitational with a four-player, 18-hole score of 355. Elise Hoven of Cedarburg had the medalist round as she turned in a 73.
Draeger shot a 49-47 96. The senior No. 1 didn’t post any scores above a seven, though she had three 7s on the course.
“Courtney hit the ball fantastic today,” Jefferson coach Jeff Schmidt said. “The 96 doesn’t show it as much as she’d like it to, but factor in the difficulty of the course and the 20 to 25 mile per hour winds all day and she handled it well.”
Val Schamens shot a 116, Ainsley Howard carded a 119 and Clara Ball hit a 144 to round out the Jefferson card.
“It’s a very tough course but I thought the girls handled it well,” said Schmidt of the course in the same neighborhood as Whistling Straits. “It’s an opportunity to play a course they may never play again, so it was well worth it.”
BLACKWOLF RUN INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Middleton, 355; 2, Bayport, 357; 3, Brookfield Central, 359; 4, Sheboygan, 365; 6, De Pere, 373; 7, Cedarburg, 378; 8, Green Bay Preble, 391; 9, Green Bay Notre Dame de la bais, 393; 10, Mequon Homestead, 401; 11, Hartford, 403; 12, Franklin, 407; 13, Ashwaubenon, 457; 14, Jefferson, 466; 15, Oshkosh West, 474; 16, Seymour 486.
Portage Invitational
PORTAGE — Fort Atkinson shot a 423 to take ninth place out of 11 schools at Portage Country Club for the Portage Invitational on Wednesday.
Waunakee won the invitational with 354 strokes. Stoughton golfer Myranda Kotlowski led all golfers with 72 strokes.
Brooke Leibman shot an even 100 with 50 strokes on the front-9 and the back-9. Leibman was followed by Natalie Kammer (101) and Taylor Dressler (102).
Fort Atkinson will continue its season with a Badger Conference dual against Stoughton on Thursday at Koshkonong Mounds at 9 a.m.
PORTAGE INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Waunakee, 354; 2, Wisconsin Dells, 364; 3, Reedsburg, 367; 4, Stoughton, 367; 5, Portage, 385; 6, DeForest and Sun Prairie, 418; 8, Oregon, 422; 9, Fort Atkinson, 423; 10, Baraboo, 479.
Edgerton Invitational
EDGERTON — Mary Hommen took second place and Aubrie Pero finished in fourth place for the Cambridge Blue Jays as they came in second place at the Edgerton Invitational on Wednesday. Janesville Craig won the 18-hole, four-player event hosted at Towne Country Club.
Hommen shot an 85 and Pero carded a 93. Hailee Sundquist wasn’t far behind the two top Cambridge golfers as she turned in a 98.
Junior Maya Heckmann led the Lakeside Lutheran golfers with an 89. Freshman Ava Heckmann shot a 102.
Kallie Lux of Janesville Craig posted a 73 to claim the medalist honor.
Cambridge and Lakeside return to action on Tuesday, September 3, in the Rock Valley Mini Meet hosted by Jefferson at Jefferson Golf Club.
Edgerton Invitational
Team scores — 1, Janesville Craig, 364; 2, Cambridge 391; 3, Lakeside Lutheran, 421; 4, Edgerton, 444; 5, McFarland, 451; 6, Beloit Turner, 459; 7, Evansville, 481; 8, Clinton, 487; 9, Jefferson (JV), 540.
Cambridge — A. Pero 93; Hommen 85; Sundquist 98; L. Pero 115. Lakeside Lutheran — M. Heckmann 89, A. Heckmann 102; Affeld 109; Butzine 121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.