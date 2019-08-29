FORT ATKINSON — The one-two punch of Myranda Kotlowski and Caylie Kotlowski was too much for the Fort Atkinson to overcome, as the Blackhawks were defeated by Stoughton, 189-227, in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club in Fort Atkinson.
“We knew going in today that the one-two punch of Stoughton’s Myranda and Caylie Kotlowski was going to be tough to overcome and we were right,” Blackhawk head coach Joe Leibman said. “They shot 37 and 38, respectively, and made it look easy in doing so.”
Brooke Leibman and Natalie Kammer shot the low-scores for Fort Atkinson with a 49 and 51, respectively.
“Natalie and Brooke were paired up with both of the Kotlowskis in their match. Before play began today, we talked to Natalie and Brooke about taking advantage of the opportunity to play with two of the best golfers in the state,” Leibman said. “We wanted them to identify what the elite golfers characteristics are and try to emulate this in the future for their own game.”
Anna Schoenike carded a 61 for the Blackhawks, while Rachel Edwards and Eden Portugal shots 66s.
“We were able to get Eden Portugal some varsity experience today,” Leibman said. “Eden stepped in today and played some really good golf. For not having any golf experience coming into the year, she was able to put a lot of fives and sixes on the scorecard, five of them to be exact.”
The Blackhawks will be back in action against Oregon at Foxboro Golf Club Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 3:30 p.m.
“This is just a fun group of girls we have and I hope the fun and continued improvement the girls have displayed so far is catching the attention of others,” Leibman said.
