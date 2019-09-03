JEFFERSON — Courtney Draeger paced the field with a low-score 41 but the Jefferson Eagles took second place at their home Rock Valley Conference mini meet on Tuesday at Jefferson Golf Club.
“Courtney has been working hard and we’ve really been working on letting the game come to her more and taking it hole by hole and not worrying about a double bogey or two,” Jefferson coach Jeff Schmidt said. “She only had one double tonight and was the meet medalist with a great round.”
It was the Cambridge Blue Jays which continued to dominate the RVC mini meets. Hailee Sundquist took her turn leading the Jays after they’ve been led by Mary Hommen and Aubrie Pero throughout the season.
Sundquist shot a 44, Hommen shot a 45 and Pero carded a 46.
Lakeside junior Maya Heckmann shot back-to-back 7s on the 6th and 7th holes respectively to turn in a 43. Aside from the double bogey and triple bogey, Heckmann had four bogeys and three pars. Grace Thomas shot a 50, the second best Lakeside score.
Jefferson’s No. 4 and No. 5 golfers had the second and third scores for the Eagles. Clara Ball and Val Schamens each shot 50 strokes. Each golfer posted one eight.
Ainsley Howard and Hailey Milbrath each shot 52s.
“A very consistent night our of our No 2. through No. 5 spots as just two shots separated them all,” Schmidt said. “Clara Ball had a career low round of 50 on Senior night and was very excited after. Val Schamens also shot her career low round with a 50.”
RVC mini meet
Team scores — 1, Cambridge, 191; 2, Jefferson, 193; 3, Lakeside Lutheran, 201; 4, Beloit Turner, 203; 5, Edgerton, 208; 6, McFarland, 219; 7, East Troy, 226; 8, Clinton, 229; 9, Evansville, 236.
Medalist — Draeger, Jeff, 41.
Cambridge — Hommen 45, Pero 46, Sundquist 44, Toepfer 56. Jefferson — Draeger 41, Milbrath 52, Ball 50, Schamens 50. Lakeside Lutheran — M. Heckmann 43, Thomas 50, Affeld 56, A. Heckmann 52.
