FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson High School girls golf team was bested by eight strokes in a Badger South Conference dual against Watertown on Friday at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
The Goslings collected 205 strokes, while the Blackhawks netted 213.
“This was a very winnable match today, but we could not take advantage of our home turf,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “Our short game and shots from inside 50 yards continues to be our downfall. Off the tee, we crush it as a team. If this was just a driving contest, we would be contenders for a state title.”
Natalie Kammer finished with the second-lowest score, finishing with a 48 at the nine-hole dual. Kammer connected on two pars on the day.
Brooke Leibman ended with a 51 for the Blackhawks. Leibman holed one par on Friday.
A stroke behind was Taylor Dressler, who shot a 52.
Freshman Rachel Edwards’ 62 put the Blackhawks at their 213 for the dual.
“Rachel continues to impress and is making huge progress from the beginning of the year,” Leibman said. “Rachel is just so cool and calm out there. If you watch her play, you would not believe that she is just a freshman and new to the game of golf. She just goes about her business, hits her ball, finds it and then hits it again.”
Anna Schoenike carded a 66.
Fort Atkinson will play Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club in the Crusade Fore a Cure at noon.
“We need to develop more feel in our short shots which requires finesse and imagination,” Leibman said. “Right now, we are just swinging the club and hoping it goes the right distance instead of envisioning the shot, feeling the shot and executing the swing necessary to go the right distance and direction.”
