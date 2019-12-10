JEFFERSON — Senior Kayla Gehrmann finished first in the all-around as the Jefferson gymnastics team defeated Shorewood, 120.675-87.850, in a dual meet Tuesday night in Jefferson.
Gehrmann scored a 34.150 in the all-around, good for the top score. Gehrmann’s best score an event came on the balance beam, where she finished with a 8.8.
Fellow Eagle seniors Marley Harstford and Alexis Nguyen placed second and third in the all-around with scores of 30.125 and 29.3, respectively.
Jefferson will take on Markesan on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
