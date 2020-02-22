ELKHORN — Senior Kayla Gehrmann finished fourth on the balance beam to help the Jefferson gymnastics team to a fourth-place finish at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet Friday in Elkhorn.
Jefferson scored 122.975 points, while Whitewater placed sixth with 106.25 points. Wilmot/Union Grove scored 138.875 points to take first at the six-team conference meet.
Gehrmann scored an 8.9 on the balance beam, marking the Eagles best score at the meet. She placed eighth in the overall in the all-around with a 33.75.
Senior Marley Harstford and sophomore Eden Harstford placed 12th and 13th in the all-around, respectively, for Jefferson.
Whitewater freshman Halee Peters finished 14th in the all-around to lead the Whippets.
Jefferson and Whitewater will be back in Elkhorn for a WIAA sectional Friday at 5 p.m.
