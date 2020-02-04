JEFFERSON — The Jefferson gymnastics team was defeated by Elkhorn, 131.75-118.3, in a Southern Lakes Conference dual Tuesday at Jefferson High School.
Senior Kayla Gehrmann placed third overall in all-around with a score of 32.975.
She finished with the Eagles top scores on the vault (8.175), uneven bars (7.1), balance beam (8.8) and floor exercise (8.9). Gehrmann placed second overall on the beam and finished first on the floor.
Jefferson senior Marley Harstford finished with the Eagles’ second-best score in the all-around with a 29.375.
