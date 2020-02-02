MENOMONEE FALLS - Jefferson's gymnastics team placed seventh at the Menomonee Falls Invitational on Saturday, scoring 119.625 points.
The Eagles scored 30.325 on balance beam, 29.775 in the floor exercise, 32.225 on vault and 27.3 on the uneven bars.
On beam, Marley Harstford scored a 7.9 and Alexis Nguyen scored 7.75.
Kayla Gehrmann scored 8.5 in the floor exercise, placing 13th. Eden Harstford scored 7.3.
Gehrmann took ninth in the uneven bars with a mark of 8.2 while Nguyen scored 6.7.
In vault, Gehrmann and Marley Harstford each scored 8.2. Eden Harstford scored 8.05.
Gehrmann finished 16th in the all-around competition with a score of 32.025.
Jefferson hosts Elkhorn for a Southern Lakes Conference dual on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Team scores: Holmen 137.75, Hartford 137.65, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 136.4, Oconomowoc 128.775, Watertown 125.075, Hamilton 121.625, Jefferson 119.625, West Allis/DSHA 119.325, Port Washington 115.225, Shorewood 93.525.
