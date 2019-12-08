JEFFERSON — Kayla Gehrmann finished second overall in the all-around as the Jefferson gymnastics team placed third at the Jefferson Invitational Friday at Jefferson High School.
Jefferson collected 116.475 points, while Whitewater placed fifth at the invitational with 102.775. Menomonee Falls took first place with 135.450 points.
“It feels good for everybody to get the first meet of the season under their belt,” Jefferson head coach Kayla Miller said. “I saw much improvement on the beam from last year to this year. There are still some small errors that need to be cleaned up on each event, but as a whole, the team looked promising. I am excited to see how we improve throughout the season.”
Gehrmann finished with an all-around score of 33.725, just behind Menomonee Falls’ Miranda Knabe (33.850).
Gehrmann finished with the Eagles’ best score in all four events.
Marley Harstford finished second on Jefferson in the vault with a score of 7.875. She also was second on the Eagles’ lineup in the bars with a 6.8. Alexis Nguyen collected a 7.5 on the beam and a 7.525 on the floor, both good for second on the Jefferson roster.
Whitewater’s Halee Peters and Jenna Caldwell took eighth and ninth in the all-around competition with scores of 29.350 and 29.3, respectively.
The Eagles will host Shorewood Tuesday at 6 p.m. Whitewater will compete at the Janesville Craig Invitational Saturday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.