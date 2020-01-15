BURLINGTON — Kayla Gehrmann finished fifth in the all-around competition as the Jefferson gymnastics team placed third at a Southern Lakes Conference Meet Tuesday in Burlington.
The Eagles collected 117.3 points on the way to their third-place finish at the triangular.
Gehrmann placed fifth on both the vault and bars with scores of 8.45 and 7.6, respectively. Gehrmann placed sixth overall on beam with an 8.4 and also placed eighth on the floor exercise with an 8.
Alexis Nguyen placed one spot behind Gehrmann on the beam, finishing seventh with a 7.45.
Also placing seventh for Jefferson Tuesday was Eden Harstford on the bars, scoring a 6.85. Marley Harstford finished seventh for the Eagles on the vault with an 8.05.
Jefferson will compete in an invitational Saturday in Watertown at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.