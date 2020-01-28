JEFFERSON — Kayla Gehrmann finished first in the all-around, but the Jefferson gymnastics team was defeated by Waterford, 122.45-120.85, in a dual Tuesday at Jefferson High School.
Gehrmann scored a 33.025 in the all-around competition, while Waterford’s Skyler Bart took second with a 31.625. Gehrmann placed first on the balance beam with a score of 8.35 and first on the floor exercise with an 8.6.
Marley Harstford finished fourth in the all-around for Jefferson with a 29.9.
The Eagles will compete in an invitational Saturday at Menomonee Falls High School at 11 a.m.
